The Recent Election Changed My Priorities #LoveTakesAction

I used to vote based on economic principles. I tend to lean a little to the right when it comes to politics because of my beliefs on economics. I agreed with Trumps plans for the economy and thought that he would give our country the best chance to prosper financially and the rest would figure itself out.

I will never make that mistake again. This election has shown me the true colors of many people. I can’t even question Trump without someone calling me a name. Politics are not rational anymore, and if that is the case, I am going to side with love over hate every time. If it is going to be a fight, I want to be on the right side of history even if it is bad for the economy, in my opinion.

There are ”news personalities” like Tomi Lahren out there who make a living fueling the hate fire. People are angry about the way the country is going, and I get that. I do not get why she blames poor people, illegal immigrants, liberals, black communities etc. When people hear someone like her talk in such a manner, it validates their fears and beliefs and causes them to take action without thinking. She takes the fear mongering precedent set by Trump to a whole new level.

I am now determined to fight this type of behavior every time I see it. I am going to put all of my political views aside because in the end, love will win and keep us undivided. Tomi is an example of someone I would of blindly supported in the past.

Here are some examples of how I am going to combat these leaders and news personalities.

Tweet from Tomi Lahren

So this "resistance" against Pres. Trump...will they also "resist" government assistance, food stamps, entitlements? pic.twitter.com/Ll9mqsWanH — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 13, 2017

@TomiLahren What makes you think anyone up there was on government assistance?? That is quite an assumption to make based on appearance only — Dominique Clare (@DomClare) February 13, 2017

Tweet from Donald J. Trump

Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy! He's been losing so.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

@realDonaldTrump says a guy who is the president and tweets all of his thoughts — Dominique Clare (@DomClare) February 9, 2017