The Relapse Disclaimer

“No one comes out of relapse thinking, OMG, that was much better”.

Some are very lucky.

They actually get it the first time because they truly follow the program wholeheartedly and spiritually. All of us have good intentions, really, we do. It’s just that when we drown ourselves in self-will, we are suffocated by our own mental obsession. When it gets to this point, it seems that all we can do is submit to the horrible domino effect that follows after we take the first drink. The truth is, somewhere in the midst of our sobriety, we rediscover our egos. We swear that we are cured, therefore, we stop relying on God to continue our restoration. It is a continuous process by the way. The desperate search for normality and to drink like others is overwhelming.

So, we have to ask, what is normal?

Who actually dictates the standard? We feel that our swirling thoughts intertwined with our mental obsession with alcohol are not comprehensible to those around us. Most of the time, it is. The thought of this has pushed us back into our old lying and manipulative ways while backtracking to our past scheming methods to get alcohol.

We were fake again!

The “fake it until you make it” scheme eventually pushes us to so much guilt that we inevitably make alcohol our higher power…. AGAIN. We were a drunken hurricane twirling in a whirlwind of despair in and out of the lives of others. We knew on the front in that special people like ourselves can never control alcohol once ingested, yet still, we eagerly jumped back into the dark side, allowing the cunning and baffling power of alcohol to trick us again. We realize that we fell hard. We are full of sorrow and remorse for all the bridges that were burned, and the lives we lit fire to as we blazed our drunken path. We try to escape, but we realize that everywhere we go, there we are.

We can hear and feel our hearts beating out of our chests more often than not. At this point, we are thoroughly sure that we will end up losing everything or die. We made to completely surrender once again to a power greater than ourselves. It’s time. This has gone on long enough.

That admission of our powerlessness humbles us. We understand that we are a process, not perfection. Our integrity magically resurfaces as we begin to use the God within us to live in love and truth. Our minds simmer down, and we once again know the concept of peace. There is hope for us when we fall short. We must always remember that we are not bad people; we were never. We simply have a mental obsession that sets us apart to be used by God to spread the message to those suffering from a mental obsession as we once did.

Our lives are better than they have ever been.