IF YOU HAVE EVER found yourself in a political argument, perhaps you realized, as I did, how tiresome, sticky, and counterproductive they can be. Oddly enough, the same can be said for religious arguments. There is a reason for their similarity, but before going any further, this article is not about religion and politics, nor is it about religion in politics. As entertaining as either of those discussions might prove to be, this is simply an observation about the religion of politics.

Not long after the inauguration of our current president, I found myself in the middle of a political discussion that degraded into a raw, crude, and “colorful” exchange. Afterward, I wanted to slap something, anything, for what it made me feel, for what it took from me. The argument had teeth, and many of them sharp. We were both immovable, both convinced of the certainty of our “truth.” But such arguments are not based on truth, or at least on anything we can know with absolute certainty. It was fueled by something much older and deeper, more primitive. Political and religious arguments can be sticky and emotionally enervating because they touch us at primal levels.

To the religious, because God is unseen, because he, she, or it is elusive, because the very essence of deity suggests the unknowable, that he/she/it cannot be confined to thought or image, faith is necessary. The same is true for politics. We are free to “believe” a candidate/office-holder or “facts” surrounding them, but we cannot know for certain. Again, faith is necessary. And in a culture where “truth” or “facts” are estranged, obscured, diluted, or held suspect, belief is all we have left. We may argue with heat and conviction on behalf of something or someone, but that argument is driven by faith alone, that is, by something just outside certainty.

It is faith that binds us to a particular candidate or office holder. To challenge that faith most often serves to make that attachment stronger, more resilient. That is how “belief” operates. The savvy politician knows this. For this reason, a candidate can boast that he could shoot someone in downtown Manhattan in broad daylight and his followers will remain unfazed. Rallies are little more than a gathering of the faithful. The politically savvy not only understand this religious element of politics, they depend on it, exploiting it with as much finesse and poise as they can muster.

This brings us to one of the more puzzling aspects of faith, both in religion and politics.

For the same reason one will overlook flaws or conspicuous/proven falsehoods in a political figure, the religious will overlook elements of their particular religion that seem bizarre, or circumspect to others. Whether Jonah was swallowed by a great fish and survived to tell about it is fact or not is irrelevant to the believer whose faith is bound to that narrative and to the metaphor it illuminates. The religious are convinced simply because his or her Bible says so. The same thing that causes the religious to dismiss certain contradictions in their faith, to deny science, or ignore some scandal associated with his or her favorite religious personality, the political devotee will dismiss their candidate’s latest bonehead comment, the occasional 180s they pull, the outrageous behavior, or some other indelicacy. Either way it depends on faith alone.

Because of this faith element, political and religious arguments can go nowhere. The end is all noise and volume. The unchecked extremes, however, offer frightening possibilities (Nazi Germany, North Korea—both faith-based political systems). Faith does not depend on reason, logic, fact, or any of the usual measures by which we judge. Listen closely the next time you find yourself arguing politics—note the tone, how the pitch alters, the velocity, the heat that drives the words, the aroused zealotry, and see if it doesn’t take on the nature of a religious argument.