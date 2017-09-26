The Republican Party Is Damaged

It is safe to say that these past eight months have been detrimental, to say the least, for the Republican party.

Not only is the leader of their party under investigation for obstruction of justice, but he has also managed to get rid of more than a dozen members of his administration, threaten North Korea over Twitter, side with white supremacists and wage a war against black athletes for exercising their First Amendment rights.

All while making no real legislative progress.

But we can’t put all the blame on President Trump. The Republican party has served as enablers and accomplices to all of Trump’s unprecedented and unethical actions.

By failing to stand their ground against his hateful and divisive language, they’ve alienated every single person they need for any hope of victory in the near future.

So, when Trump gets impeached, resigns or simply doesn’t win reelection, Republicans will try and distance themselves as far away as humanly possible.

But, that won’t work.

Voters will remember how complicit their senators were when Trump vowed to ban transgender people from serving in the military, they’ll remember how many of their leaders remained silent when Trump referred to white nationalists as “fine people”, they’ll remember the leaders who were unbothered while millions of Americans feared they would lose their insurance, the leaders who sat idly as Trump promised to end DACA for the hundreds of thousands of young immigrants it protects, they’ll remember how the Republican party has never valued them enough to devise a thoughtful healthcare bill to replace Obamacare with.

Donald Trump has not singlehandedly damaged the party, rather he has assisted in its destruction while simultaneously exposing the party for its lack of integrity and respect for basic human rights.

I’m sure we can all imagine how embarrassed the party is feeling.

They’ve spent years working on this facade meant to fool Americans into thinking that they were becoming the party of inclusion and acceptance, necessary to appeal to the increasingly diverse American electorate. And suddenly, after all those years of “work”, a hot head who can’t seem to control his Twitter fingers or close his mouth has come along and exposed them for who they really are.

A selfish, narcissistic, gutless party.

A party that will stop at nothing to ensure they benefit at the expense of everyone else. A party that has no problem sleeping at night knowing millions will be out of insurance if the bill many of them support is passed.

And instead of working to mop up the mess that Trump has made, it seems as if they think tweeting every other month to condemn his rhetoric will show the American people that they’re nothing like him.

But instead, it shows the exact opposite, because they’ve neglected their duty to hold Trump accountable. Which is likely due to the fear of their base thinking they’ve betrayed the party, and if the base thinks they’ve betrayed the party, how will they win reelection and further consolidate power?

With the presence of a young voting population more politically aware, diverse and not too fond of Trump. The future of the Republican party is bleak. Their failure to speak up and defend the American people will cost them a generation of voters they will have to work tirelessly to gain back.

There are simply no words of hope to offer the Republican party at this point. It is much too late.