The Responsibilities of Independence

I don’t much feel like celebrating Independence Day this year and that is sad for me as it is one of my favorite holidays. I am so in awe of those who have dedicated their lives so that we have our freedoms and have been able to keep those freedoms for more than 2 ¼ centuries. I am so appreciative of the fact that I was born and raised in this country and therefore, my freedom came as part of my birthright. I feel so fortunate to live in what I believe is the greatest country in the world.But, I am so saddened by what I have been seeing lately with regard to those who are abusing their freedoms by mistreating others in so many arenas without giving it a second thought.

With freedom and independence comes the right to do and be and live as we choose. We are free to choose our political views, our religions, our work, etc. We have the right to vote for whom we wish to represent us and what laws should govern us. But, for many, their responsibilities stop there. They want their freedoms as long as they don’t have to do anything to earn them or support them or work for them. They want peace in the world but that is for someone else to figure out how to get it. They want for so many things and for so much in their lives but are not willing to work for it in the same way as so many before us who fought for our independence and who struggled to make a life for themselves and their families in this land of opportunity.

Just look around you and see what has been going on. In so many homes, there is little or no love or time for one another as everyone has become so driven to focus on the ways that they can get more stuff and keep up with having the best of everything. So much has become all about appearances. Everyone is too busy trying to reach the top that they are doing anything and everything to pursue the almighty dollar even when it is at the expense of those who are nearest and dearest to them. The pressures and stress are so great that people are returning to their homes and releasing everything on their own families because that is a safe place to do and be whatever they want without the ramifications that would occur were they to behave in that way outside of the home.

The work place has become an even harder place in which to exist these days. With the stress of the work alone in greater quantity having to be done by a smaller work force, it is no wonder that people are having a hard time. Many bosses are under pressure to increase the bottom line and are doing so by passing along their work to those who work for them because they know that they can get away with it at this time when it is so hard to find a new job elsewhere. These same bosses are threatening the work force either directly or in the undercurrent of their messages that if you don’t do what you are told to do in the timeframe given, there are plenty of people standing in line to take your place. Those at the top are increasingly taking credit for the work of others in order to advance their own careers and are receiving promotions because of the efforts of everyone else. And those getting hired and promoted these days are increasingly the family and friends and the favorites of those who are in the positions of power.