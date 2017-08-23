The Retiring Chuck E. Cheese Robot Band Gets Real On 'Conan'

The Chuck E. Cheese animatronics band is leaving the building ― permanently. The kids’ pizza chain announced that in the remodel of its venues, it will retire the decades-old feature.

But band members aren’t going quietly. In a bit on “Conan” Tuesday, they vent in a nasty (but adorably musical!) way.

“Chuck E. Cheese can eat a big bag of dicks / The cooks have cold sores / The pizza will make you sick.”

Burning those bridges, aren’t they?