The Return of Dan Croll's Dial Dan

I’ve been where Dan Croll is. I’ve struggled with anxiety for as long as I can remember, but things drastically started to change over the last few years. I had my first major panic attack at a show I had attended for my 21st birthday. I was with my best friend, watching my favorite band (Yellowcard) perform an album that I had grown up listening to. To say I was excited would be an understatement, but that would change only a few songs in when I began feeling an overwhelming sense of fear. It was so prominent that standing in the crowd for even just a few more songs was impossible and my night had to be cut short when it was decided that going home would be the best option. Since then, anxiety and panic attacks have become unfortunate acquaintances in my life. When it first started, it was nearly impossible to make the commute to my New York City internship, sit in a large auditorium for a class lecture, or stand in a crowded room for a show. Three years later and I still find myself in situations where my anxiety gets the best of me, no matter how hard I try to keep it at bay. It’s something I’ve learned to cope with, but it’s also something I’ve learned to be extremely open about rather than hiding how I feel like I did when it began.

Being vulnerable is terrifying, but there’s solace found when you open yourself up to people who understand and relate to the things you are going through. Enter singer-songwriter Dan Croll. Rather than hiding the difficulties he faces with anxiety and depression, the British pop artist uses his voice as a way to start an open dialogue with his fans, discussing the stigmas surrounding mental health. Earlier this year, Croll launched the Dial Dan campaign which encouraged fans to call in and chat about anything they want whether it be how their day is going, what they do for a living, how they connect with Croll’s music, or the difficulties they are struggling with. The campaign allowed for Croll to be a crutch for those who just wanted someone to talk to and it was a hit. Within its first week, Croll answered nearly 250 calls, spending between 15 minutes and an hour talking to anyone who reached out. With his personal life inspiring the idea behind the Dial Dan campaign, I sat down with Croll to discuss his struggles with anxiety and depression.

At 23, and shortly after the release of his debut album, Sweet Disarray, Croll developed a fear of embarrassing himself in public which made it impossible for him to take any form of public transportation or even leave the house for a performance. Croll recalled one instance in particular where he was scheduled to perform at Ibiza Rock Festival and nearly ran off the plane during boarding due to an anxiety attack when he realized most of the people on his flight were looking forward to the festival and he was afraid of somehow ruining that for them. Thanks to supportive friends and bandmates, Croll did stay on the plane and made it to his performance.

With understanding family and friends at his side, Croll looked to therapy as another way to discuss the challenges he was facing, but finding a therapist would turn out to be no easy task. First attempting to go through the government’s local mental health programs, the process involved being put on a two to three month waiting list which would provide six half hour sessions before having to go back on the list again. Eventually, Croll was seen by a therapist, though one who appeared to have very robotic answers and was not very personable. He soon realized he needed something different, a better form of therapy where he could just chat with someone whose company he enjoys. This led to Croll’s current therapist who is fully involved with his musical career. “He knows what’s happening and he can kind of relate to it, but at the same time he’s very detached from it and I don’t feel like I’m burdening him when I talk to him,” he explains.

Now at 27, Croll has a better grip on his anxiety and depression and refuses to let it stop him from creating music. He shares, “I feel I have a duty now as a musician to keep everyone in the best mood possible.” When asked if his personal struggles play a role in his music, Croll explains that he’s cautious about it because he wants to ensure that lyrically his music does not create something negative or depressing. “I want my music to be personal and get stuff off my chest, but I kind of want to leave it either a little more positive or open ended rather than kind of being too direct,” he explains.

When it came to releasing his latest album, Emerging Adulthood, he began discussing his frustrations with social media to his UK label, Communion. Rather than sitting behind a computer screen and spendings hours upon hours writing hundreds of tweets to respond to people, Croll felt like he needed to do more. “After all of that time spent, I felt like I got nowhere. I felt like I hadn’t properly connected to fans and it was just very frustrating,” he explains. Ideas were thrown around and eventually it was suggested to put out a number for fans to get in contact with Croll. What seemed like a humourous idea at first turned into a concept that would allow fans to chat with Croll on a more personal level; thus, Dial Dan was born.

“I think people just want to talk to someone unbiased and someone away from what they do. Someone unattached and I think that was the reason as well for me to start [Dial Dan] where I gave the number out and people could call me and just talk because I think there’s a lot of my fans who are at an age when they just want to talk to someone other than their parents or their teacher and they don’t want to burden their friends. So it’s about making yourself available like that to people.”

Dan Croll is doing something truly remarkable with the Dial Dan campaign. It’s not every day you see an artist care so much about their fans that they want to make a personal connection beyond just a tweet. We hope artists can take note from Croll to create a campaign that is as inspirational as it is engaging. With Croll about to hit the road for his US tour, we are excited to share that Dial Dan will be making its return next Monday, August 21st through August 25th. Fans can call in at +1-424-261-2636.

