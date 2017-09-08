The Rewards Of Acts Of Kindness: Universal Lessons Learned From Recovery

Of all the extraordinary lessons a life lived in recovery has taught me, nothing quite compares to that of learning the value and rewards inherent in the act of being in service to others and “paying it forward.” As with many lessons learned in recovery, this is one that is universally applicable to all human beings and the world at-large.

The idea of service to others as being so important is one that transmits heavily and is highly valued throughout many segments of the recovery communities. It was very early on in my own recovery journey that I received and internalized the message of “you can only keep what you have by giving it away.” The notion that what would be a large contributor to my ability to sustain my own wellness was simply the act of paying it forward to others was one that stuck. I had already long felt called to a life of service to humanity, thus my chosen profession of Social Work, so this whole ‘being in service’ thing was a natural fit with what fuels my inner passion.

I would later go on to learn about how our brains release our bodies’ natural “feel good” chemicals (i.e. Oxytocin and Dopamine) when we perform acts of kindness. Learning that we are quite literally biologically hard-wired to “get high off our own supply” when performing acts of kindness was extremely beneficial in my understanding the role of paying it forward for many of us living in recovery. It certainly does feel good to be able to serve others, and like most human beings, I certainly do enjoy feeling good. Furthermore, like most human beings who have lived with a substance use disorder, I really really enjoy feeling good. At the end of the day, embracing the reality that being in service to others is less altruistic than a Disney movie may depict and more so a mutually beneficial act was extremely helpful in rounding out my appreciation for the rewards and power of paying it forward.

Thankfully for all of us, whether we identify as living in recovery or not, paying it forward and being in service to others yield the same biological rewards that science shows us we are all hard-wired for. We know that acts of kindness not only benefit the recipient of the act but also benefit you as the provider. Additionally and even more powerful to me is the following fun fact: not only are we all biologically hard-wired for acts of kindness to feel good to both provider and receiver, we are also biologically hard-wired to feel good when we simply just witness an act of kindness. How amazing is that?! We are quite literally set up to be rewarded when we are kind to one another or see kindness happening around us. Wow.