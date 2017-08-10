The Right Rug for a Busy Household

By Neila Deen, Houzz

Finding the perfect rug can be time-consuming. Given the endless choices of textures, colors and patterns, sorting through them to locate a good fit with your furniture and accessories may require some trial and error. Add to that the goal of finding a family-friendly rug, and you’ve got even more requirements to meet.

If your household is filled with kids, or just a lot of traffic in general, you likely want a rug that is durable and easy to clean, but still aesthetically pleasing. And you probably want something well-priced — because, let’s face it, if your rug will get a lot of wear and tear from little ones, a family-friendly rug may be a temporary choice. Read on for five types of rugs that can work well for families and busy households. Each offers a resilient option that can be found in a range of eye-pleasing styles.

sarah & bendrix Original photo on Houzz

1. Jute, Sisal or Sea Grass

These natural-fiber rugs are an obvious choice for a family home. Made of jute, sisal or sea grass, these durable rugs are typically well-priced, starting at $100 for the 5-by-8-foot size. More important, they are made to withstand heavy use. The strong fibers of these rugs allow you to blot liquid spills and even lightly clean stains with a bristle brush.

Natural-fiber rugs have come a long way from just the neutral shade of beige. Today’s fibrous rugs offer rich textures and patterns, and come in other hues like blue and gray. There are even rugs with metallic details woven into the pattern. These textured rugs aren’t necessarily appropriate for delicate toes in, say, a nursery, but it is a terrific option for a den, living room or sunroom.

dromme / dromme Original photo on Houzz

2. Cotton

Cotton rugs are sometimes defined as a flat-weave, or categorized as dhurries or kilims. Many can be found at under $100 for a 5-by-8-foot size. Cleaning them is relatively easy; many cotton rugs are machine washable or at least can be spot-cleaned with soap.

The advantage of a cotton fiber is that it’s softer to the touch than an earthy fiber like jute. That softness feels better under little feet, making it a great choice for a nursery or child’s room. Because these rugs have a thin, flat pile, I recommend adding a rug pad underneath them for more comfort.

Cotton can also be a strong choice when you’re looking to add color. Its porous nature allows it to be dyed in rich tones, and its thin threads are often woven into beautiful and stylish patterns.

Turner Pocock Original photo on Houzz

3. Wool

Wool rugs are pretty much queen bee of the rug world because of their durability, softness and versatility. As such, they can be quite costly, starting in the several hundreds of dollars and running into the thousands.

If you’re willing to make the investment, though, your wool rug will most likely last you more than a decade; it isn’t just a temporary option. Synthetic rugs, by contrast, may last only two to three years with heavy wear.

Most wool rugs are made from sheep’s wool, a soft and durable fiber. Lanolin, found naturally in wool, makes it cleanable and resistant to moisture. Spills don’t easily penetrate a wool rug, making it a smart choice for heavily trafficked areas of your home. In fact, many hotels around the world choose wool rugs for this reason.

Wool rugs are often soft to the touch. They can offer an elegant luster with wonderful color and woven patterns. The resilient fibers aren’t rough compared with jute or sisal, so they’re a thoughtful investment for your little one’s room or a family den.

Green Decore Original photo on Houzz

4. Indoor-Outdoor Rugs

Indoor-outdoor rugs not only work great on a patio or in a sunroom, but they also can be a pleasing option for interior rooms that see a lot of wear and tear.

Many indoor-outdoor rugs are made from synthetic materials, including nylon, polyester and polypropylene.

If you’re more of a naturalist, then a natural-fiber rug such as jute, cotton or wool may be best for your family. Otherwise, synthetic rugs can do quite well. They are moisture- and stain-resistant, easy to clean with water or other cleansers, and easy on the wallet. Starting at about $50 for a 5-by-8-foot size, a synthetic indoor-outdoor rug can be found in bright, bold colors and various patterns.

Alexander Johnson Photography Original photo on Houzz

5. Carpet Tiles

Carpet tiles have gained immense popularity as a flooring or area rug choice. They’re a resilient option because you can replace individual tiles that are worn or damaged. This is perfect for an unfortunate spill or an area damaged by heavy use.