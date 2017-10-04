The Right To Survive In A World That "Bears Arms"

While I was going through my own hell fighting for justice for Matt, 59 mothers were told their children were dead. Another mass shooting by a madman who had the right to “Bear Arms”

The 2nd Amendment was added to the Constitution during a time when mass killings was not a daily occurrence like it has become in the 21st century.

This "Right to bear arms" was adopted on December 15, 1791. In 1791 our country was dealing with Muskets NOT an arsenal of assault weapons!!! Our country was dealing with a well regulated Militia not madmen.

According to the NRA "times have changed and so have guns". I'd like to know where in this 2nd Amendment did assault rifles, AK-74, AK-47, FN Scar and every other semi automatic weapon used for mass killing fall under the 2nd Amendment?

The "Right to bear arms" was meant to protect an individual person. It was meant to protect personal property. The right to keep and bear arms was meant for personal defense, not the mass killings of innocent men, women and children.

Yet, even after the continued massive loss of life, the NRA continues to defend this out dated right.

Since when did the right to bear arms include the right to mass killings? At what point in time did the right to bear arms come to include weapons of war? At what point in time did it become acceptable to "bear your arms" to destroy the lives of others?

I prayed that after the massacre of innocent children at The Sandy Hook Elementary School that the members of Congress would grow a set of balls and stand up to the NRA. I hoped that after the shooting in Washington where many of their own were almost killed that those who have power to decide on how we are enabled to "bear arms" would have stepped up and said enough.

In the concept of defending myself and property the right to "bear arms" should never include the use of an assault weapon. I cannot think of one reason that anyone other than the military or the police would have the need to purchase or carry a weapon with the capability of mass killings.

Yet, here we go again. Your average Joe was able to purchase military grade guns and wipe out 59 innocent lives injuring hundreds. Really, is this the "Right to bear arms? I think not.

Presently, Paul Ryan is defending rolling back the regulation that would potentially restrict those suffering from mental illness from purchasing guns using the premise of "protecting people's right". My question to Paul Ryan and the members of Congress, Why don’t you protect everyone’s rights? Is it because “everyone” doesn’t have the financial power to line your pockets? Is it because the rights of innocent people don’t matter to those who get paid off by the NRA?

It’s time for Congress to support stronger gun laws. Many Republicans among both the House and Senate benefit from donations directly from the NRA and are fearful of alienating voters who support the NRA. These very same Congressmen are expressing their condolences to the families of those killed and injured while continuing to refuse to do anything to stop the sale of weapons that have no place in the hands of U.S. citizens.

Congress has been bought by the NRA and continues to line their pockets while innocent lives are slaughtered.

Seriously, what about the rights of children who go to school? What about the rights of concert and movie goers? What about the rights of their colleagues playing a friendly game of baseball? Since when is is acceptable to place money over human lives?

What about the rights of those of us who choose not to bear arms? Don't we have the right to live in a world where we don't have to fear being gunned down by someone who had the right to "Bear Arms”????

The 2nd Amendment was written in a time when mass murders were unheard of. This amendment was written by men who could not foresee the technology of the future. The 2nd Amendment is a blatant excuse for the NRA and Congress to sit back and allow weapons of mass killing to find their way into the hands of people who have no intention of “bearing arms” but of massacring innocent people because they could!

