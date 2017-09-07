The Rise of Bitcoin and the ICO – My Personal Take on the Topic

I think what inevitably let to today’s financial and investment landscape was when President Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard in August of 1971.

As the dollar continued to experience gradual decline in value due to inflation, and companies cut off their health care and pension plans for retired employees, people began to seek for a way to secure their financial future.

Most people who had elected to save money in the bank before 1971 started to see their money lose value. Investment became the next rational wealth protection measure. However, till today, many investment opportunities have somehow stayed a privilege of the wealthy.

The minimum investment price set by most companies in their IPOs and the stringent regulations and policies that govern investment leave the average man out in the sun, priced out and unqualified for his dream investment opportunity.

The Beginning: A New Kind of Money

The revolution that would level the playing field for many began in 2009. To take away the power from the banks and other statutory financial institutions, an unknown person (or group of persons) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto succeeded in developing the world's first digital currency, Bitcoin, along with an open source management system, the Bitcoin blockchain.

The blockchain was a way for users to track Bitcoin transactions to ascertain its authenticity without sacrificing user anonymity. The unprecedented success of Bitcoin and Ethereum and the blockchain set a precedent that would soon be followed by the emergence of other digital currencies like Safecoin and Kencoin whose growth are surprising.

Early Bitcoin investors definitely got back much more than their money's worth, recording unimaginable profit as the currency soared from a value of $0.10 per Bitcoin in 2009, to over $4000 as of August 2017. Need some perspective?

A $100 (1000 Bitcoin) investment in 2009 would be worth over $4 million today. It was only a matter of time before companies and startups began to look for a way to leverage this new and exciting financial system to raise money for their business ideas and to further establish already existing businesses.

ICOs as the Vehicle of Digital Investment

This came in the form of Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in 2013 with Master coin giving coin tokens in exchange for money from investors. The Ethereum ICO in 2014 is unarguably the golden boy of all ICOs till today, as it is the preferred platform for ICO campaigns to transact.

ICOs, also known as token sale, remain controversial in the grand scheme of things, but for the average man, this could not have come sooner. While traditional investors and venture capitalists see this as a problem because they do not have the assurance and backing of the regulatory and legal bodies to invest in ICOs, tech investors see things very differently.

So what are ICOs and how do they work? At face value, ICOs are a way for businesses to raise funds to establish and run their business towards profitability. That said, ICOs are not a Crypto version of IPOs. They are quite different. These differences are the biggest reasons why the average investor will put his or her money down on almost any ICO.

One of the most obvious reasons is the lack of regulation.

Any company planning to put up an IPO in the US, for instance, would have to complete some serious paper work and meet strict requirements stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and this in all the states where it plans to offer its securities.

For ICOs, a technical whitepaper is all that is needed to market the startup to potential investors.

No looking over the shoulder and supervision by the SEC, no limitations based on geographical location as anyone from anywhere in the world can invest in minutes with as much or as little as they have.

Unlike IPOs, Initial Coin Offerings last a long time, usually about a month or more, giving interested investors time to come up with the money they want to invest.

However, it is wise to get in as fast as you can as some of these ICOs reach their cap in a very short time. A case in point is the Brave ICO that raised $35 million in under 30 seconds. The valuation of the Brave tokens (BAT) also climbed by approximately 600% in its first 6 days after the close of the ICO, from a valuation of $0.0359 per token to $0.245

Business owners and entrepreneurs going this route especially love it because they do not have to cede ownership to private investors. This gives them much greater control over the direction they want to take the business.

With ICOs, opportunities to invest are massive and even non blockchain-centric businesses have started to get in on the action. We've seen ICOs launched by Cloud storage companies, online music streaming services, real estate companies, chat and messaging services, etc., and the list continues to grow.

Investors are also not complaining about the fact that during the ICO window, they can remain in full operation and even kick-start expansion plans. IPOs take a lot of time to process and will usually impose some operational restrictions on companies during the processing period.

ICOs and the Legal Red Tape

Obviously all isn't rosy in the world of ICOs and digital investment. The ease of participation and absence of regulation puts it in a legal gray area. It almost makes the whole system susceptible to scammers who will no doubt seize this opportunity to defraud unsuspecting investors.

Little wonder that there is talk about the possibility of the SEC coming in to regulate ICO campaign. This may mean that tokens will be traded as securities and therefore companies will need the green light from the SEC before they can trade them. This is a possibility in the future but will most likely not happen for a few more years.

It’s good to know that for almost every ICO available there is a forum where people go to discuss it or to collaborate in research to determine the authenticity and viability of the ICO. This helps to keep startups honest about what they're offering.