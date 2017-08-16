The Rise of Global Eco-Schools and Sustainability Programs

It wasn't too long ago that the mention of a sustainability school program would elicit visions of a small group of students and an engaged teacher or two picking up trash or tending to a small school garden. Today, entire schools and even districts are on the sustainability train, and nobody thinks twice about it.

Brid Conneely is the International Director at Eco-Schools International, overseeing the adoption of sustainable practices in schools all over the globe. Whether they are called “Eco-Schools” or “Green Schools,” her organization is helping blaze the trail to eco-friendly campuses in 59 member countries around the world.

A main theme for certified Eco-Schools is the idea of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It's a list of tangible goals that dates back to the 70s, with various adjustments and amendments taking place along the way. The idea is that schools don't just "go green," but have a specific set of goals to follow, like gender equality, zero hunger, and responsible consumption and production, to make them Eco-Schools certified.

Brid recognizes the importance of project-based learning (PBL) and global design thinking when it comes to implementing sustainable best practices with educational curriculum. Tremendous progress has been made with project-based learning programs developing worldwide, including major PBL advances in the United States, Brazil, Italy, and Australia. It's further proof of the far-reaching influence of Brid Conneely and Eco-Schools International on the global expansion of sustainability in schools.

About Brid Conneely

Brid Conneely is the International Director at Eco-Schools International In Copenhagen Denmark, where she coordinates the Eco-Schools program in 59 member countries. Prior to that she was Partnerships and Projects Manager at the British Council in Copenhagen. Brid earned a BA in Theatre/English from the University of Copenhagen, and an MA in Screenwriting from the National University of Ireland, Galway.

