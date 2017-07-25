The Rise of Natural Supplements

Seemingly everywhere you look online or social media these days you see an “influencer” or individual with a large following promoting some type of nutritional supplement, pill, powder or detox tea. These individuals are hired by brands to promote their product with hopes that consumers will relate the brand to the influencers’ body and purchase the product. Some influencers even go as far to say that they personally vouch for the product and some of these individuals have hundreds of thousands of followers.

The Presents of Natural Supplements

With the rise in the paleo movement and Crossfit training, more and more consumers are searching for natural alternatives to their favorite sports supplements to not only increase their bench press strength but also be free of artificial chemicals. This gap in the market place that given rise to performance supplements with a health focus.

Google ProductBlog

“The new, exciting supplements with all of the cutting edge science behind them typically come from bodybuilding brands that seem to be more concerned with cutting corners and profit margins by loading their products up with soy, gluten, chemicals, artificial sweeteners and potentially harmful additives. Conversely, the more natural or cleaner supplements on the market were, and still are, generally antiquated and cannot supply innovative products that result in performance and physique changes, that was my biggest frustration and inefficiency in the marketplace.” says Physique Formula founder Jimmy Smith, who’s brand produces all natural supplements including BCAA.

The Futures of Natural Supplements

According to Zion Market Research, the dietary supplement mark will achieve sales upwards of 220.3 billion by the year 2022. Many medical practitioners are now finally accepting the value and role that certain nutritional supplements can place as adjunct therapies to their patients care. A quick search on Pubmed which is a free service of the US National Library of Medicine and aggregates published scientific research shows numerous benefits for supplements such as multi vitamins, omega-3 fish oils, branched chain amino acids and other supplements.

Unfortunately the supplement marketplace is both crowded and can often be misleading with advertisements promoting everything from a flat stomach to stronger lifts to borderline absorb claims. Going through a list of the top selling supplements on amazon.com, certain trends tend to develop.

A lot of consumers purchase products immediately after they see them on daytime TV, which is how supplements promoting weight loss like raspberry ketones got popular. Other products have a long history of sales and research studies to back them up.

Verdict