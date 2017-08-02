The Rise of the Gig Economy: Independence and Personalization

The history of employment is an ongoing story of personal independence, thanks to new technologies and changing attitudes toward how (and where) people work.

From the move from farms to factories and paper to pixel––the inevitable paradigm shift of Employment preferences has made it mainstream––from careerist to independent contractors. this tale has a new chapter as dynamic as the ones that precede it and as deterministic as those that will proceed it.

Welcome, in other words, to the Gig Economy: An environment where the benefits of a traditional employer – including lifetime employment with a single company, a pension, paid vacation time and sick leave – are remnants of the past.

Today, individuals do not want to spend decades at a desk on behalf of one company, while opportunities abound elsewhere; where the economic pressure of international competition makes the benefits referenced above moot.

Talent is now global because people are mobile, giving them the chance to cast aside the tedium of doing the same tasks – to seize the chance to be creative – by joining the gig economy and reaping the benefits of a network that updates them about projects from businesses large and small, regional and national, foreign and domestic.

According to an interview with Mark Muro, senior fellow at the Metropolitan Policy Program and the co-author of a report about the Gig Economy:

"I think you have a picture here of a potentially seismic reorganization."

That is an apt description because change of this kind represents, in a good way, the sort of disruption that originates in one place and reverberates far and wide.

The Gig Economy is ideal for a new class of workers, many of them ambitious and able to apply many or all the skills they possess, so they can finish one job and accept a completely different one the next day; making this style of work ever-changing and invigorating.

That flexibility is a boon to those who want to pursue work in a more innovative way.

Kim Grennan, Founder of FindSideGigs.com, seconds this sentiment.

She says:

"The nature of work, how and where a person does it, why and when he or she chooses to do it –– all of these things influence the Gig Economy. Technology makes this idea a reality: It enables job seekers to eliminate commuting, so they can commune, so to speak, in coffee shops or libraries – in their own home offices or on a beach in Thailand – where they can run a multitude of assignments.”

“Combine this situation with a consistent source of work opportunities and the Gig Economy is limitless. In this day and age, the personal touch can get lost behind an email or an online profile –– but when you have a platform that empowers you to humanize yourself and connect directly with job decision makers within the gig economy, you can suddenly make these interactions more immediate and meaningful.”

These advantages will redefine entire industries and work styles of the future.

These facts speak to personal and professional freedom––the freedom to maximize productivity and design your own career path.