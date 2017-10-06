The Rittenhouse Hotel’s Love Letter to Philadelphia

Photographed by William Cudd, Styled by James R. Sanders, Fashion Assistant Keyonna Butler, Model Daniel Vanderslice, Special Thanks: Alexandra Maza and Kelli Taylor at W Talent Management Philadelphia

The Rittenhouse is one of those rare properties that's big enough to house a community of artisans that anticipate the needs of guests without being overwhelming. Everything is nestled in hideaways that are there if you want them, but not in your face. This creates a sense of freedom that you can have without leaving the front doors.

With an exciting gold accent throughout the lobby, it's easy to feel like one of those super rich people with a bad attitude and a fur and mink for each day on the calendar. That confidence is euphoric and in abundance at The Rittenhouse.

The rooms feel like home if your home somehow won a contest that came with an unlimited gift card to a store where most of the good are hard to pronounce. Units, especially the suites, each have their own aesthetic. It all sounds incredibly opulent, and it is.

The beds feel like the feathers Scarlett O’Hara slept on before the war broke.

Flooring makes sliding across the room a la Tom Cruise in “Risky Business,” a breeze.

But more than that, the bathroom is pristine.

The staff is particularly talented at housekeeping with sophisticated practices above the grid. The aforementioned is most apparent in the hallways that seem to magically clean themselves each time someone walks through to get to the elevator.

Housed in the hallways, in the lobby, and even on stairwells leading to other parts of the hotel, artwork all unique to foreign and Philadelphia-based stories take residence. It’s easy to get lost in the brush strokes if not for all of the things to do all before leaving the two big doors in the front.

The Library Bar which is attached to a bar with dark lighting looks like the scene of how F. Scott Fitzgerald would write an epic love story. The lights are dim enough to find a soulmate, fall in love, break up, and get back together only to tell your great-grandchildren about it.

The food is just as epic.

Lacroix is certainly the Cinderella of the property. Headed by Executive Chef Jon Cichon, this restaurant can't help but to command the attention of guests with superior culinary elements and decor to match that complement each other and flirt with the palate with the happiest of endings.

The hotel’s newest restaurant, Scarpetta Rittenhouse promises to be a serious culinary contender.

Everything serves a purpose.

This is not more pronounced than in Egan Rittenhouse, the high concept store in the middle of the hotel encompassing jewelry, a small number of ready-to-wear, and flowers with light gifts accentuating the corners. Philadelphia IT girl Kate Egan brings her signature taste to the project making the store’s interior look like a spread in a Hearst house and interiors publication.

