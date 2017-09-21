The Road Toward Getting a Literary Agent

Getty Images You wrote the novel, but the tough part isn’t over yet.

Questions abound: what makes a query letter stand out? How do I write a great query letter? Is there a way around querying agents?

There’s no sure fire formula that leads to representation. Visit the agents’ websites and follow their guidelines. You must follow each individual guideline, even if it means converting your manuscript into all kinds of different files (.doc, .docx and .pdf are the most common), as well as do separate partials (first fifty pages, first one-hundred pages, first ten pages in the body of the email, etc.). Just do it. You want this bad enough, right? Don’t cut any corners and follow the agent’s guidelines. And, once again, we’ve all been there. It’s part of the process.

Some other quick tips:

Make it short, sweet and straight to the point. Don’t wax poetic about your writing. Don’t try to explain the theme and message behind your story. Let the pitch speak for itself.

Don’t call yourself the next so-and-so. Just don’t. Again, let the writing speak for itself.

Compare your book to other titles. This might sound like a contradiction to my previous advice, but it’s not. You can say that your MS might resonate with fans of So-and-So.

Be assertive in your request. Don’t use passive voice. But, like, don’t be a douche either.

Mention the word count. It should match with your book’s category (for instance, most Middle-Grade fiction should be around 40-50k words at the most).

Be courteous. Thank them for considering your work. If your work gets rejected, then move on. Don’t ask them to reconsider. Don’t harass them. No means no.

I’m not an expert. I am just a writer…

Standing in front of agents, asking them to read me.

I knew what worked for me. I set out for a 50-50 MS request turnout, got about a 45-55% turnout instead. (Approximately 45% of the agents I queried requested partials or fulls.) I won’t go into further details, but I ended up choosing an agent that’s nourishing and wonderful and champions my work every step of the way. That, at the end of the day, is what matters.

But I went through quite a journey prior to this…

To give you an idea of what a query should look like (more or less), here’s my query for a MS I sent out two years ago. This is for a psychological suspense novel:

I seek representation for my suspense novel called [Title], now complete at 71,000 words.

Lara Hugo has never met a man―or anyone, for that matter―that’s more alluring than the prospect of a good night’s sleep.

But in order to cure her insomnia, she must revisit parts of herself that she would much rather leave buried where they belong: in the dark recesses of her mind.

Her past reemerges when she comes face to face with her eight-year-old self. Lara’s heart pounds as she stares at the innocent girl in front of her. It’s almost like gazing into a haunted mirror, where the image in front of her makes its own gestures and speaks when she hasn’t spoken. She must talk back to the girl though. After all, Lara is now “Lari,” her childhood imaginary friend. As her own imaginary friend, she must talk, play and share a room with a child who is responsible for the murder of her entire family. She will watch as her innocence is lost forever. Lara cannot help but smile at her predicament. She is having the worst nightmare imaginable… while she’s wide awake.

[Title] is an atmospheric, read-until-late-at-night story that explores a woman’s dark secrets and desires from an ethereal perspective. It might resonate with those who enjoy reading gothic novels (Comp Title) and dark women’s fiction (Comp Title), as well as those who enjoy speculative fiction. The first ten pages of my manuscript are included.

I followed it up with some basic personal info and a closing sentence. I received thirty-eight partial/full requests out of sixty-seven queries. Six out of the thirty-five showed interest, and I got “the call” from one of them. However, I did not get a formal offer of representation. The agent was honest. There wasn’t a market for adult gothic suspense at the time. She said that I should pursue YA (I told her about my interest in the genre). Basically, she called because she wanted to express her genuine delight over the manuscript (her words) and her reasons for turning it down. I did not see this as a failure. Far from it. Especially given her phone call and email feedback, which said:

“I thoroughly enjoyed [Title]. The idea was so original and the plot so thrilling, that I couldn’t put it down!”

She told me to query her again with the project should the market demand change (and if I hadn’t gotten representation from someone else). The fact that she took time to arrange this phone call spoke volumes. I knew that I was very close, and that all I had to do was keep writing.

And that’s how I found my voice, and an awesome agent. (It’s not the same agent from the phone call. My agent focuses on kidlit, which is why I wanted this time around. For more info on my agent, please visit my Twitter handle: @chicbookfiend.)