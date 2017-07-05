Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s stunt double, Tanoai Reed, looks an awful lot like him for a very good reason ― they’re cousins.

Back in May, Reed shared a photo in honor of the actor’s birthday that is just now stirring up viral attention as fans realize that The Rock has an almost-twin.

Alongside a heartfelt caption, the stunt performer posted a collage of four photos showing himself with the Samoan “Baywatch” actor. In one, the duo wears the same baby blue sport jackets.

“I hope I look as good as you when I turn 45 in a year and a half,” Reed wrote, continuing, “Thank you for being a great example not only to myself, but to all of the Polynesian youth, as well as every youth, woman and grown ass man from all over the world!”

Reed has been working as Johnson’s stunt double for years, in addition to other work on action flicks like “The Avengers” and “Star Trek: Into Darkness.”

He’s stepped in for his cousin during filming of the “Fast and the Furious” movies and, from the looks of it, the upcoming “Jumanji” reboot, too.

It can be hard to tell the two apart:

The cousins even pose for selfies the same way.

