The ROI of Value-Based Hiring

By Krish Chopra

After three consecutive bad hires in 2015, we realized we were doing something wrong. We were hiring folks who were able to do specific tasks and assumed applicants would be interested in taking on more responsibility as we continued to grow.

Essentially, we were relying on skills-based hiring, which is how many larger companies hire, and this posed a massive challenge as job roles unexpectedly changed as the business expanded. To correct our course, we finally (and painfully) realized that we needed to adjust our hiring process to value-based hiring.

Skills-Based Hiring Versus Value-Based Hiring

Outside of the fancy buzzwords, here’s the main difference: Skills-based hiring calls for filling a position with someone who can do the job (for example, hiring a social media marketer who has experience with a different company, or a sales rep to make 50 cold calls a day).

Value- and ability-based hiring calls for filling a position with someone who shares the same values as you and the organization, but not necessarily the specific skill set (example: hiring a marketer who values professional growth over structure, and will be excited and able to take on larger responsibilities and ownership as the business grows).

Without question, the interview process for value-based hiring takes longer. Before even starting the first interview, the methodology requires the founders and/or HR to step back and evaluate their own values and the values of the organization. And the interview style has to change dramatically. Despite this, the results can be outstanding.

A Values-Based Mentality

Ray Dalio mentions in his book, Principles, that skills are learned tools that can be acquired, but values and abilities are unlikely to change. Values are important because they are key to long-term relationships with your employees. Abilities are a prerequisite to value-based hiring, as the person you bring on board has to be able to pick up the necessary skills. For example, hiring an extrovert who prefers to be client-facing to complete back-office tasks is not a long-term solution.

The challenge with hiring is that positions often need to be filled quickly, and taking your time during the hiring process seems counterintuitive. Except it’s not.

Taking your time to find the right applicant with similar values and training them for the position will pay off significantly in the long term. Looking for the ROI? It’s retention and collaboration. Imagine not having to replace a position every 12 to 18 months. Imagine the value of having your team work together to solve problems when you’re out of the office. For early-stage startups, it’s incredibly costly when team members leave abruptly.

Putting new employees in an environment where the values are similar to the founder's, senior team members' and managers' will create a stronger culture that promotes communication, problem-solving and trust. We’ve seen it in our own company, as well. After three unsuccessful hires, we’ve managed to move in an upward trend.

Our fourth hire was a huge payoff: Despite being a college student without any proven skills, she demonstrated her ability to learn and multitask, and valued consistent improvement. Fast forward a year later, and she’s likely to be our first manager once she graduates. Our fifth hire was also a huge payoff. Without many proven skills, she’s adaptable and an efficiency junkie. During her first week, she tweaked an onboarding process that saves us hours.

Both are very different but get along extremely well, and both execute at high levels. Egos are left at the door because everyone realizes that mistakes happen, but as long as they’re corrected, the business will keep churning forward.

It’s not always pleasant spending extra time training (and retraining) new hires, but the payoff of patience during the hiring process is a close-knit community that enjoys each other’s company. When the stressful days and late nights of startup life come forth, it’s these experiences your employees will look back on with a positive light because of the people involved.

