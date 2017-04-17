The Roots is doing it for the kids.

The Grammy award-winning hip-hop group, who serve as Jimmy Fallon’s house band on “The Tonight Show,” is teaming up with Amazon to develop an animated children’s series and a live-action children’s series, according to Deadline.

“South Street Sounds,” a working title for the animated series, will follow three friends (Zora, Nick and Tyson) in a neighborhood full of rhythm and beats. The trio uses their respective musical talents to perform at the town’s events, big and small. The show will feature music from the Philadelphia-founded band. There are currently no further details on the live-action series.

Both shows will be executive produced by The Roots’ Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, their manager Shawn Gee and Brian Sher.

Questlove told Deadline that they’re pleased to have Amazon as a partner as the entire group makes its first foray into film and TV production. Black Thought added that they’re excited to share their love of music with children.

“Our love for music started as young kids, and we hope to inspire a generation of future artists, musicians and music fans through the stories we tell and the music they hear on these shows,” he said.

This won’t be Questlove and Black Thought’s first production credit, however. In 2014, the drummer and MC produced the VH1 music series Soundclash.