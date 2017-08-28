The Sadness of The Death of a Champion

Yesterday, a truly great champion passed away whilst driving his car down a Gold Coast road. He was Australian National Iron Man Champion in 1989, 1995, 1996 and 1997.

I never got to meet Dean Mercer. I did meet many of his fellow competitors over the years including Trevor Hendy and Grant Kenny. But, all reports were that he was a really good guy.

So many are asking today how a bloke like him, so profoundly fit in his youth and still seemingly healthy, can die of a heart attack. I imagine that Personal Trainers all over Australia will be defending their craft like their tomorrows may not come as clients who struggle with exercise question the wisdom behind their efforts.

And their questions are rational and fair, but I feel it is important to look at this.

The reports are that Dean suffered a massive cardiac infarction while driving and his car veered of the road and hit a fence. His death was the result of the heart attack.

Many will claim that it might have been a genetic disposition. It hardly seems that could be the case as the number of genetic abnormalities is genuinely tiny in our population.

It is true that for years, we have heralded exercise as a major defence against heart disease and many other degenerative conditions. But there are other factors at play and I would like to take you through them so that you can best arm yourself.

First off, you were not born with a deficiency of statins (cholesterol drugs) in your body. Many people my age, and a lot younger are taking these horrendous drugs and have been told they will be on them for life. Yet, time and time again, they have proven to be a completely useless drug. You can read this stunning article from Bloomberg’s Business Week published nearly 10 years ago.

So why is it that arteries get so profoundly blocked that a healthy man would simply die while driving his car? The end result of whatever the cause was, is a build-up of plaque in the walls of the coronary arteries. Many people believe this plaque is fat, but it is actually up to 90% calcium.

Where does the calcium come from you may well ask? Is it in the milk in your morning latte? No it isn’t. The calcium is actually leached from the bones as the blood works hard to keep its pH at a level where it can carry adequate oxygen around the body. The arterial blood pH should be 7.4. If it dropped to as low as 7.2, you would die because the blood simply could not carry enough oxygen to keep the brain alive.

So what creates this acidity that causes the blood to leach calcium from the bones? There are a few things.

1. Too much sugar and soft drink consumption. If you want to drag calcium out of your bones, have a can of coke. Sports drinks are not much better.

2. Foods high in animal protein. See it is not the cholesterol in the meat or milk that is the problem. It is the protein. Animal proteins are sulphur based and create higher levels of acidity in the body.

3. Sleep apnoea and snoring. How does that happen you wonder? These are both afflictions of mouth breathing, and when we predominantly mouth breathe, we blow off too much carbon dioxide and the result is a drop in blood pH.

4. Anxiety and Stress. These also lead to acidity in the body.

5. Highly processed foods, especially those containing refined grains and animal products. This includes all commercially manufactured breads and pastas.

To add to this, most people walking around in this life are carrying way too much inflammation in their bodies. This comes mostly from a high volume intake of heavily processed vegetable oils. These oils comprise a combination of Omega 3, 6 and 9. Some are higher in ratio of one to the others. Omega 6 is the main catalyst for inflammation. Whilst our daily diet should have an omega 6 to omega 3 ration of about 2:1, for most people it is 40 or 50 to one. The main culprits here are cheap processed vegetable oils, all margarines and factory farmed animal flesh – chicken included.

It is best to avoid all processed foods, stay away from factory farmed animal products and do whatever you need to handle your stress. And keep exercising.

In addition to this, inflammation can be triggered by infection in another part of your body. One of the key, and grossly misunderstood areas is your teeth. An infection under a tooth that has no nerve (this occurs following a root canal procedure), can show up as extreme inflammation in another part of the body, depending which tooth. Each tooth sits on a different meridian. So an infection in a tooth (and you will not feel pain from it), that is located on the heart meridian, could be the cause of heart disease.

So, if you do have root canal fillings, you must get them checked every couple of years to make sure there is no infections brewing under the tool. And the infection is common because that tooth is now dead tissue and your body will often create infection to force the tooth out.

It is also crucial to keep well hydrated. Drinking a litre of fresh, filtered water for every 25 kg of body weight per day, and a lot more if it is hot or you are doing exercise or heavy labour, keeps your blood at the right viscosity and reduces flow friction in your arteries.

Now finally, how do you know if you have heart disease or not? A cholesterol test will not tell you. An exercise ECG may tell you, but it may not. There is one very good way to find out. However, GP’s do not talk about it much because it is an expensive test and involves a CT Scan. The test is called a Calcium Score. It will give you a very clear indication as to whether or not you have arterial plaque, and if you do, how much.

If your doctor ever tells you that you need to go on cholesterol lowering medications, be sure to ask the doctor what all of the side effects are. Then you can say to your doctor, “Look Doc, I do not wish to take a highly toxic medication for no good reason. So, can you please book me in for a calcium score test to see if I actually have heart disease or not?

