The Safer Alternative To Prescription Medications That Actually Works

Americans spent more than $300 billion on prescription drugs every year.

According to results of a Federal survey released in 2016, almost half of all Americans take prescription drugs—painkillers, tranquillisers, stimulants, sedatives and antidepressants. Prescription medications to treat high cholesterol and diabetes are also on the list.

One likely factor driving the increased use: obesity.

Physicians and lawmakers also point out several other potential causes as the reasons for the current epidemic. They include doctors who prescribe these medications to patients without fully explaining side effects, payments to physicians from pharmaceutical companies, aggressive marketing by drug companies downplaying addiction risk, and patient advocate groups that insist people with chronic pain get the medications that relieve their symptoms right away.

Researchers noted that eight of the 10 most commonly used drugs in the United States are for hypertension, heart failure, diabetes and other elements of the “cardiometabolic syndrome.” In addition, another frequently prescribed drug treats gastroesophageal reflux, a widespread condition among the overweight or obese.

The widespread use of prescription drugs also provides ample supply for abuse. The 300 million pain prescriptions equal a $24 billion market. The situation is causing politicians, advocacy groups and government organizations to enact stricter measures when it comes to prescriptions.

Not only are Americans struggling to afford U.S. medication but they desperately need a safer alternative, one that actually works.

Drugs can undoubtedly save lives, but the penchant for prescriptions can sometimes mean treating or masking symptoms—without fixing the root cause of the health issue and they’ll never be the answer to solving pain because pills treat only the symptoms and not the underlying cause

So what is the safer alternative?

In primary care, there has been a move to share tasks and responsibilities traditionally reserved for the primary care provider with other members of the patient care team, including Health Coaches.

The Institute For Integrative Nutrition is the largest Health Coaching school in the world and has over one hundred thousand students and graduates in over one hundred countries, many on which go on to work in doctors offices and wellness facilities.

In this age of information and technology, many people know what to do to be healthy. There are resources galore – websites, articles, videos, podcasts, lectures, webinars, and books – about healthy living right at our finger tips and all around us. Most of these resources, in some form or another, remind us that we generally need eat well, move more, sleep more, and have less stress. Some resources suggest specific routines to follow while others are more of a “way of life” approach. All of this information can be confusing, overwhelming and, for many, it can paralyze them from taking action when it comes to making lifestyle changes.

It may seem too hard for people or be unclear where to start. And for many, general knowledge and specific instructions of what to do and even how to do it isn’t always enough to make the changes they desire. This is where a health coach can really play a critical role as a guide, an advocate and a partner.

Engaging patients in behavioural changes can improve their overall health and reduce the amount of medical care they need, trained Health Coaches can help to advance lifestyle changes, prevention and patient health, ultimately working towards being prescription free whenever appropriate.