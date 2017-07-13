The Sales Function is Broken. Let's Consider This New Approach Based On Adam Smith’s Division of Labor Theory

Sales departments across the United States are in a serious state of dysfunction. Sales Management is well aware of this, but rather than targeting the root cause, they are busy with incremental—and peripheral— improvement initiatives: sales training, automation technology, or lead generation tactics (e.g., outsourced digital marketing, social media activities, influencer marketing, etc.). Because these initiatives don’t address the dysfunction directly, they amount to beating around the proverbial bush and pouring money down proverbial drains.

Why Are Sales Departments Dysfunctional?

Sales as a business activity is as important as it was even up to 50 years ago. The issue is that other business activities are improving while Sales departments cling to the same structure, the same management approach, and the same practices that have been in place for ages now.

The predominant approach to sales is individualist at heart. Usually, Sales is the sole responsibility of an independent, sometimes outsourced, individual. This individual is incentivized rather than paid, and is valued on the basis of what she returns not what she does.

This creates an insidious culture of outcome rather than process-oriented success. The sales person gets entrenched in contacting prospective buyers, generating new pitches and spreading herself thin just to meet her quota. That time spent devising methods is time that could be better spent, well, actually selling products.

The issue is a lack of adaptability in sales, not a lack of relevance. This is not to say that an out with the old and in with the new approach is always the answer, but in this case, some updating is long overdue.

What I am getting at is that sales should no longer be considered the responsibility of a sole individual. It should be the responsibility of a team of specialists, each of who performs crucial tasks oriented toward big picture objectives.

In this new Sales approach, perhaps contrary to intuition, the incentives to perform will not diminish and the bottom-line will surely not suffer. The complete opposite should happen.

Let’s Get A Little Meta For A Second

This article is meant to provide a new approach to Sales. In the first half of the article, I will sketch out the general framework of that approach. The second half gives a detailed example of how it would play out in real-life.

The approach as it is laid out here is theoretical, yet practicable. It may not apply as described here to every single business with a sales department. Nonetheless, the business philosophy that motivates this redesign certainly can.

Looking To The Past: The Division of Labor

Getting back to task, under the new approach, Sales would be the result of various interconnected mechanisms, rather than the output of a single individual.

Salespeople would become components in a larger machine, supported by key teams of specialists—divided according to a predetermined workflow—and management would be solely responsible for infrastructure and day-to-day operations.

As surprising as it may sound, this is not the nature of most contemporary sales departments.

Adam Smith’s Division of Labor Theory

Adam Smith, in his magnum opus, An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations, predicted that the division of labor would drive a massive increase in productivity. Essentially, the division of labor theory dictates that separating production into distinct and interconnected steps, managed by select individuals (specialists), would save time, resources, and money.

Adam Smith’s Pin Factory

Adam Smith conceptualized the division of labor theory into the now classic thought experiment known as the Pin Factory.

As the experiment goes, a pin factory with 10 workers divided the pin making into 18 distinct steps. Then, each of the workers was assigned a step to specialize in. In so doing, the factory could produce thousands of pins per day by channeling the energy of each worker into easy steps that together produced a pin.

The Division of Labor in Today’s Companies

If we were to peer into the windows of a contemporary company, we would probably discover the division of labor in just about every production environment.

From quantitative-heavy engineering factories to psychology-heavy human resources departments, the division of labor is everywhere. Oddly, the only business environment that seems to have ignored the lessons of the division of labor theory is Sales.

This oddity is at the root of the dysfunction experienced by many sales departments.

Four Basic Lessons From Manufacturing

Manufacturing departments have truly embraced the lessons of the division of labor theory. This business sector is a salient example because it has experienced significant improvements over the past few years—in part due to advances in technology and in part due to its practices.

By looking at the typical functioning of contemporary manufacturing departments, we can glean a few basic lessons that will help us put the new approach to Sales into practice.

Lesson 1. Scheduling Is Specialized.

Manufacturing departments typically have some form of centralized scheduling. Most work is broken down into two basic components: critical activities and scheduling.

Broadly described, critical activities are those that significantly alter physical or informational matter. Scheduling refers to how tasks are sequenced and timed. When these two components coalesce, you have synchronization. As your workforce gets bigger, however, scheduling rapidly grows more problematic.

There are ways to avoid this: divide the labor. Assign specialized teams or groups to specific critical activities and other specialized teams or groups to scheduling.

So, before we divide labor in Sales, we must relieve salespeople of all scheduling activities and assign those activities to teams who will just focus on scheduling.

Lesson 2. Workflow Is Standardized

Manufacturing departments typically have standardized workflows and procedures. The efficiency of those workflows usually depends on specialists responsible for scheduling and on separate specialists who perform critical activities. In the context of Sales, workflow and procedures are aimed at sales objectives.

The problem in Sales is that those workflows are often the sole responsibility of a single salesperson. The salesperson is expected independently develop, coordinate, and carryout each part of her insular workflow. She must do all this to meet benchmarks that determine her rewards.

The continual time, energy, and resources necessary to sustain each of those responsibilities runs contrary to efficient standardization. Eventually the inefficiency wears the salesperson down, detracting from her ability to actually sell the product or service.

Standardization along manufacturing lines, i.e., who does what and when, can enhance efficiency and allow for easy identification of procedural shortcomings.

Lesson 3. Human Resources Are Specialized.

Manufacturing departments typically have a specialized workforce with each worker solely dedicated to very specific tasks that aggregate to larger objectives. The benefit of specialization is that it increases productivity through practice and habit. It also eliminates the need to switch between substantially different activities, thereby drastically reducing stress levels.

That is why specialization is tightly linked to standardization. A standardized workflow or procedure is made more viable when your human resources are specialized. To standardize a workflow that is supported by specialized human resources, the division of labor must happen along three axes: (1) Location, (2) Work Type, and (3) Cadence.

These divisions of labor (which we will explore in the second part of this article series) should be made based on the nature of the activity, on whether it is profitably an outdoor or an indoor activity, and on whether it has a short or long lead-time.

To successfully implement these divisions, sales departments must assess their resources, their target market, and their unique corporate goals.

Lesson 4. Management Is Unifying

Manufacturing departments typically have a strong management network. Management is fundamental because scheduling, standardization, and specialization impose particular problems. Yes, those divisions do increase productivity; however, they also force workers into virtual isolation from one another and from their shared objectives.

Proper management can make up where the scheduling specialists leave off, helping keep everyone on track, and resolving problems as they occur without taking anyone off task.

In this sense, sales department managers must make decisions respecting design, workflow, resourcing, and the overall infrastructure of the work environment.

The lessons of manufacturing serve as guidelines for the new approach to Sales. If we think about Sales as a collaborative, group activity, where process rather than commission and incentives keep people focused and motivated, we can undermine much of the dysfunction and individualism that pervades sales departments today.

Out With The Old And In With The Older

The approach to Sales that I propose here is not novel, per say. It is based on Adam Smith’s Division of Labor theory, published in 1776. The concept is simple yet revolutionary.

When you take a workflow or procedure and separate it into distinct steps, then assign people to each of those steps whose sole responsibility is to perform them (specialists), you increase productivity and reduce the probability of error.

Manufacturing departments, along with other work environments, adopted this theory and are structured by it. By looking to manufacturing, we can abstract some basic lessons that will inform how we can change sales departments for the better.

The Lessons from Manufacturing in a Nutshell

There are four basic lessons from manufacturing that I synthesized based on the commonalities among nearly every manufacturing department. They are:

1. Scheduling is specialized

2. Workflow is standardized

3. Human resources are specialized

4. Management is unifying

All these lessons amount to an entirely new way of thinking about Sales, a new structure for every sales department, and a new distribution of labor and resources.

A Day In The New Sales Department

Every business is unique yet similar. Workflows and procedures vary from business to business and yet, businesses in the same industry tend to be similar in some crucial regards: the structure, distribution of labor, and procedures exhibited in one are often exhibited in the other. Thus is the nature of market forces.

Up to this point, the conversation has been predominantly theoretical. However, this fact of markets and businesses ensures that the divisions of labor, the structure of Sales, and the interrelations that I will discuss below be generally applicable.

That being said, let’s jump into what a day in the new sales department would look like.

Divided We Stand

Divisions of labor that result in specialization should be made according to three variables: (1) Work Type, (2) Location, and (3) Cadence. In brief, these variables account for the nature of the work, where it will be performed (either inside the company or outside), and, the lead-time, respectively.

Under this approach, at least 5 new specializations will emerge to help standardize workflow and safeguard the integrity of the department.

Who are the Specialists?

Two central figures in any sales department would be the scheduler and the salesperson. When you divide their labor according to the three variables mentioned above, their positions end up quite different from what would be traditionally expected.

Specialist 1. The Scheduler

The scheduler would be expected to push work to the salesperson. This would entail managing calendars, interfacing with production, coordinating client deliveries, and instructing the salesperson on when and where to pursue sales objectives.

Due to the intermediary role of the scheduler, he must remain inside the company. This preserves the lines of communication, eases the dissemination of important information from executives, and helps the scheduler quickly access company information that would influence his planning.

Specialist 2. The Salesperson

The salesperson would be expected to pursue sales objectives, nothing more. Any planning, customer service, workflow or procedural design, and interfacing with the production or technical side of the product would not be within the scope of the salesperson’s job duties.

This added time and energy to focus on just selling and increasing expertise to better sell would accomplish two things. It would relieve the salesperson of historic stresses and free her up to leverage and refine the very attributes that make someone a good salesperson.

The salesperson would be in constant communication with the scheduler, who would inform her about calendar dates, changes to client profiles, changes to products, and other considerations that would directly influence the salesperson’s ability to sell and her relationship to the client.

Specialist 3. The Campaign Coordinator

The campaign coordinator would be expected to maintain a healthy queue of sales opportunities in the scheduler’s stockpile. This would ensure that the scheduler always have sales objectives to schedule for the salesperson.

The campaign coordinator would need to conduct research—much like procurement research—on potential buyers and sellers in the company’s target market. Although they would not be expected to make contact with the potential buyers, they would be expected to provide comprehensive viability reports backed by their research.

The campaign coordinator would need to update the scheduler about leads, about on-going research, and about changes in the market that would affect target opportunities or the company’s decision-making.

Specialist 4. The Project Leader

The project leader is a contingent position. The project leader would be expected to work hand-in-hand with the salesperson on products that are technical in nature; further, the project leader would be expected to follow the solution all the way along the production process, up to delivery. In other words, if you were selling a technical solution, the project leader would be the main point of contact between the client and company.

If your company provides engineering- or technical-solutions, then you are probably painfully aware of why a project leader is necessary. Salespeople (who aren’t technical or engineering experts) often complicate the delivery of the solutions they sell because of their lack of expertise. In those cases, the salesperson’s selling capacity is impaired and catalyzes a host of problems for the company. The presence of a project leader can mitigate those problems.

Specialist 5. The Customer Service Team

The customer service team takes full responsibility of the entire customer service caseload so that schedulers, salespeople, campaign coordinators, and project leaders can extricate themselves entirely from that task.

Some of the customer services tasks can include lead generation of standard proposals, processing repeat transactions, and after-sales support (i.e., issue resolution). These activities are significant and make-up a large portion of a company’s success.

Customer service is a critical activity that promotes the health of any business, especially in today’s economy and consumer culture.

Everything Happens For A Reason

With a company profile in hand, the divisions of labor, their interrelations, and the structure of the sales department can all be properly established. Once that is done, workflow standardization should follow simply.

After some trial-and-error, a standardized workflow should confer predictability, resilience, and confidence. In a best-case scenario, it might seem as if every output is the result of necessity, rather than careful planning and some luck.

Workflow Standardization

When standardizing a workflow, do not aim to map-out the existing complexity, instead reverse-engineer a more efficient workflow given the existing complexity. Parsing out what needs to be done and who will do it takes care of this to a great extent.

It requires a macro-analysis of the production line, company objectives, and current constraints, such that reality will not be forced into impractical divisions of labor. Beware! If the divisions do not parallel the reality of the production line, the workflow will never be truly efficient.

A Standardized Sales Team

Once the division of labor is completed, responsibilities assigned, and guidelines created, we should have a potential, standardized workflow.

In project management terms, we now have a project plan (our standard workflow originating and pursuing sales opportunities), a project manager (our scheduler), and various resource pools that contain single resources (our salesperson, our campaign coordinator, our project leader). The last key ingredient is the specialist who will oversee the whole mechanism.

Get Me Your Manager

Management is indispensable to a successfully standardized workflow. The reason being that specialization has its own problems, namely specialization.

When a person is specialized, their labor narrowed, they operate in perceived isolation from other people in the production line. In an effort to sustain their energy and harness expertise through habit and practice, the bigger picture is lost.

Management is necessary to keep an eye on the bigger picture. The sales manager must be aware of all the goings-on inside the sales department to help keep everyone on track, making changes to design wherever necessary without compromising the efficiency or the integrity of the standardized workflow.

Management’s directives will flow primarily from executives, memos, and the like. All that information reflects the company’s overarching objectives, and someone must be responsible for them.

Change Beats Perfection

Standardization is an active process rather than a passive one. When you standardize a workflow, it isn’t enough to layout the timbers and imagine how they might operate. A standardized workflow must be put to the test, in real-world conditions, so that shortcomings, holes, and oversights reveal themselves quickly.

All the elements of a standardized workflow are subject to change; in fact, they should change. The reason Sales is in the current predicament is that it hasn’t changed for almost 50 years. Other departments are adapting to contemporary social, cultural, economic, and market circumstances and Sales should be no different. Not now, not ever.

I would take change and adaptation over perfection any day.

Conclusion

In businesses with sales departments, the tendency has been to let them operate in a vacuum and to treat salespeople much like glorified telemarketers. This has created a culture of individualism and outcome-oriented success that undermines the very existence of Sales.

This new approach based on Adam Smith’s Division of Labor theory and the lessons of manufacturing is my attempt to disrupt that cycle with an alternative. I will restate that this approach might not apply precisely as described here to every business, everywhere.