The Sand and Sun: The Best of Sunshine Coast

Source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/beach-bikini-caribbean-coast-213839/

When it comes to tourism, the Sunshine coast of off Queensland is no pushover. Sunshine coast is a peri-urban area and is the 3rd most populated area in Queensland. Most of the location’s businesses rely on tourism as the Coast comes with many pristine beaches. Most beaches in Australia and almost any other place have problems with overcrowding. Surprisingly, Sunshine coast rarely gets overcrowded despite being one of the best beaches around.

How to Get there

You can get to the Sunshine Coast by car by going north from Brisbane. The trip usually lasts between 1 or 2 hours depending on the weather and traffic. Another route that can get you to the Sunshine Coast is by riding a plane from Sydney or Melbourne directly going the Sunshine Coast Airport. Located about 10 km from Maroochydore, the airport has fantastic facilities for tourists, albeit its small size.

Several for-hire-cars are readily available in the arrivals area of the airport. Door-to-door transfers are also available but need advanced bookings for further convenience. Sunshine Coast tours can also cater to your traveling need.

The Sights to Enjoy

Source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/daylight-dirt-road-environment-forest-457018/

Australia Zoo - One of the most famous zoos in Australia, The Australia Zoo is a popular tourist attraction mostly because management is the responsibility of the family of the late Steve Irwin. Australia Zoo has some unique animals such as kangaroos, crocodiles, and so much more. Make it a point to visit this Zoo when on the Sunshine Coast.

Buderim Ginger Factory - The Buderim Ginger Factory is a tourist-friendly theme park based on the humble ginger. There’s a lot to do with the abundance of rides and other cool activities in Sunshine Coast that it has for tourists. The factory also claims to have the widest selection of ginger-related products in the world.

Aussie World - Another theme park, Aussie World provides a lot of fun for families out on vacation. The park is also close in proximity with Ettamogah Pub.

Kondalilla National Park - This National Park is home to a lot of lush forests and the famed Kondalilla Falls. The park has a lot of picnic facilities and parking available. A word of caution though, there aren’t many facilities that have fresh water available within the park.

The Things to do

Source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/sea-sport-surfing-waves-6815/

Since there are a lot of beaches on the coast, most of the activities here involve diving and aqua sports. There are also activities unrelated to watersports. Here’s a look at some of those activities.

- Diving to the wreck of the HMAS Brisbane, a decommissioned Perth-class destroyer by the Royal Australian Navy.

- Surfing sessions for both professionals and beginners at Noosa

- Extreme Fishing with Noosa’s Laguna Charters, a group which provides tourists with offshore fishing. They depart from Sheraton Jetty Noosa Heads, behind Hastings Street.

- Go-kart rides in Landsborough

- Tandem Skydiving sessions with the Sunshine Coast Skydivers.

Places with Good Food

Source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/food-plate-restaurant-eating-9532/

The favorite dishes in the Sunshine Coast are mainly on Surf and Turf. Surf and Turf is a main course which pairs seafood and red meat. Popular choices for seafood include lobsters, prawns, and crayfish. The meat in the dish traditionally is beef steak, although others can replace it with pork or lamb. A famous surf and turf combination is Lobsters and Filet Mignon.

Here are are some other places to get good food while on the Sunshine Coast.

India Today - Aside from the usual surf and turf, India Today serves the best Indian cuisine in the Sunshine Coast area. Tandoori chicken is their specialty which leaves guests wanting for more. India Today is at Aerodrome Road, Maroochydore.

Thai Street - Has fantastic quality Thai street food located in the Alexandra Headland along the main road near the beaches.

SurfAir Resort - If seafood and foreign cuisines don't light up your taste buds, try the steaks at the resort which only costs about AU$2 if you buy any drink. They provide a wide assortment of main courses from chicken, fish, beef, lamb, etc. SurfAir Resort is at Marcoola, close to the airport.

Takeaway

The perfect beach getaway would certainly be going to the Sunshine Coast. Its beaches are superb and aren’t overcrowded. There are a lot of fun activities to do on the coast, as tourism is one of its main focuses. Activities on the Sunshine Coast include sky diving, fishing, and surfing. There are also several attractions in the area like Kondalilla National Park and the famous Australia Zoo.

Author Bio