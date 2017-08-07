The Santa Claus Affect is the Future of the Social Impact Industry

Recently, the world’s largest influencers came together for a social impact initiative called The Santa Claus Affect. The concept is that, as some of the most influential people, they are able to bring attention to people and causes in need of help. Furthermore, they can work to change the conversation on social media to be more focused on helping others instead of being self-serving. Simply put, by giving and setting the precedent for giving, people can positively affect the world.

With a variety of components behind this viral movement ranging from massive influencer backing to a book and television deal, The Santa Claus Affect sits as one of the freshest ideas in the social impact industry—and demonstrates what innovation can do for even non-traditional businesses. A few key approaches The Santa Claus Affect has taken are significant examples for what the future of social impact looks like:

Influencer Oriented

One of the biggest developments with this movement is the fact it has widespread influencer support. It started as a group of influencers who just wanted to make a difference. With some of the largest names including Steven Spence, Bryant Wood, Logan Paul, Team Ten, Serinda Swan, Bryant Wood, Scooter Braun, Victoria Justice, Twan Kuyper, and others, The Santa Claus Affect has an immense amount of social reach.

Since this initiative started with influencers causing social good via their social media channels, it has changed the means by which social impact can occur. Viral impact is quickly replacing grassroots movements.

Since influencers have the capability to easily manipulate what people see, consume, do, and care about, it is crucial for social impact causes to figure out how to associate themselves with influencers and integrate this mass communication pattern into their growth strategies.

Looking to challenges such as the Running Man Challenge and Backpack Challenge, when a certain action goes viral, people’s willingness to participate increases. This “Fear of Missing Out” can change the way people think about social good. With this viral approach, helping others is no longer extra effort, but rather a new way of looking at society.

Technology Oriented

The Santa Claus Affect is rooted in a community app called Affect Change. Through this app, people are able to learn about, connect with, and donate to causes and projects they care about.

All donations are facilitated via a proprietary SGT Token that utilizes blockchain technology. This technological development decreases the barriers of transmitting information and discovering social good causes. Furthermore, it allows for total transparency, and for 100% of the donations to go directly to the end cause. Overall, this innovation improves the social good space as a whole.

Too frequently, social impact organizations focus on their direct impact, but stunt their growth by failing to look at opportunities for innovation and technology integration. The Santa Claus Affect succeeded in finding pain points in the process of connecting people with causes.

Jason Neubauer, the founder of The Santa Claus Affect, worked to develop the perfect solutions with what modern technology had to offer. We live in a technological world. Non-profits and social impact organizations need to acknowledge this and work to update their systems for peak performance.

Social Media Optimized

Social media is one of the largest components of young people’s lives. On average, Gen Z spends over 8 hours a day on screens. Since people consume so much content on social media, it drives their perceptions of the world around them and what is important.

Social good causes need to be present on social media in order to capture people’s attention and convince them of worthy causes to support and care about. The Santa Claus Affect not only has massive social media optimization because of their influencer support, but also offers grants to people via social media.

All people need to do is make a post sharing their story and include #SantaClausAffect and #AffectChange. From here, the team behind The Santa Claus Affect goes about connecting with potential recipients and verifying information before choosing who is most worthy for the grants. Between this process and the support from influencers, The Santa Claus Affect has incredible social media reach and influence, which helps ensure people know who they are and what they do.