The Savagery of Aligning Spirituality and Business

I was recently asked in an interview on the Blind Entrepreneur Podcast, and was asked, do you find yourself always seeking ways to be different? Ways to be a thought leader. Unique.

Answer : Of course.

It is my philosophy that birds of a feather fly high together. Which is why this music supervisor related thought leader, Marcy Bulkeley-Cocke and I, were magnetized to one another on the same frequency.

It's a Friday, midday, the sunlight is shining and the sound of yachts entering the harbor are caressing the landscape of my bedroom window.

But the sunlight that was radiantly shining was not coming from the outside world, it was flowing through the computer screen as Marcy shared with me her philosophies and views of the world.

Marcy had a distinguished passion for music at an early age. Similar to Jordan Passman if you recently read the article we wrote about him, very parallel.

Difference for Marcy was she was groomed in the music industry because her father acted as an agent to a family musician.

And yet her outlook on life is so abundantly rich from such a warm space, because she found that she could be “a boss-lady with professional swag” (using my own interpretation of how I imagine her leadership ) and still be embraced, respected, as a woman and a spiritual professional.

“It can be very challenging to excel in the entertainment industry without being edgy and sometimes ruthless but through my experience I found you could be warm, more sensitive to others’ needs and attract better energy.” Marcy says

And what that meant for me was that in a swimming pool of sharks one may still decide to be as calm as the plankton.

Even in a forest of wolves, one can be a wise sheep.

So how were you able to stay so grounded? I ask.

Truly Knowing Your Deepest Self

And what Marcy begins to enlighten me on is she found a deep sense of connection through Kundalini, a technology or style of yoga..

What's interesting is when it comes to spirituality, whether that be our connection with God or a higher purpose within the universe, people label that as “woo-woo,” hippie, etc.

And let me be frank my friend. We are all connected and some spiritual way whether we want to acknowledge it or not. It’s our lack of understanding which enables us to unfortunately, negatively-simplify and stereotype this as, quote unquote, woo-woo. Please!

And yet what's so interesting about Marcy is she found her connection in a manner that didn't immediately connect to her core passion at all. Music.

Not only that, it also allowed her to break her drinking addiction and humble herself in a way to serve, not just her own spirit, but the spirits of those around.

The business professionals a.k.a. the sharks in her pool were now coming to her for lessons. Trying to learn and understand how to decompress. Wanting and desiring to be more in touch with themselves. Be relieved of migraines and many other forms of pain and discomfort.

Anastasia Nora Lee

Understand that Marcy, is what I like to call a straight savage! And ladies, when I say that although that may sound masculine or otherwise, know that my choice of that verbiage comes from the highest respect.

Savage - (Cauveé Dictionary) Someone who is in control of their destiny. Has an extensive understanding of the world. A thought leader who takes massive action and whose body functions like a machine. Yep. Savage!.

Mooncat Healing, Marcy’s practice, you’ll find that she is a KRI certified Kundalini Yoga Teacher, Reiki Master Practioner, a wife, a music supervisor and she is passionately focused on helping creative professionals optimize their spiritual, emotional, physical and mental health. Savage!!!

As a busy music supervisor, working in LA, one can imagine just how busy Marcy is in her day-to-day routine(s).

I was tickled to know that one can find such a deep connection to the technology (practice or art) of Kundalini.

I'm specifically into meditation, yoga and connecting with ourselves deeper on a deeper level. So how does Marcy manage it all?

Time Management and Productivity

What are the ways she handles all of the pressure to ensure she remains shining like a diamond? You ask

Me too! I had to know.

The core-simplicity to the answer, “I put myself first,” she says. Wow! Humbled by her answer, and the strategist in me had to know, but tactically, how do you do this?

So here's the wisdom, get ready for some official #NuggetBombs of light!

Consciousness over her breathing (daily) Transparency (to herself and outside world) Make Time When Available (optimize your schedule) Physically, Connecting to Mother Nature (plants her feet in soil)

I can definitely relate to being conscious when breathing. We have a playlist that we use for sleep, yoga, meditation, etc. so it makes complete sense to me, connecting a focus to your breathing and the world around you. (Tweet Me if you want the playlist)

Additionally, she tells me that with her practice of Reiki, she uses a gong to stir certain frequencies and vibrations, set the tone and the mood if you will.

Anastasia Nora Lee

And again, let me emphasize that I've had some experience with frequencies. And not because I am a musician so sure that make sense.

In 2015, I went to Ohm the Dome in Austin Texas for World Peace Day. And the frequency of thousands of people, in one room, simply making a hum with their mouths is literally insane! There is definitely a spiritual component to waves of sound, and the way that a frequency serves our human bodies.

I am so excited and thrilled for the opportunity, when the time comes to study and practice with Marcy in Los Angeles. And I believe that if you connect with her, you will find her shining light as abundant as I did.