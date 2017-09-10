The Scar Of A Nation: Still No Justice For 9/11

“If I had known it was going to be our last conversation I would have said something more profound. My last words to him were, “Go home, Adam,”” says Don Arias, recalling his final phone call with his younger brother, Adam, who died on September 11, 2001, at approximately 9:59 a.m. ET, when the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

Adam P. Arias had worked his way up from the mail room and was the Vice President of Operations for Euro Brokers, a bond trader that occupied the 84th floor of Tower 2, the second tower to be hit and the first to fall. He was a newlywed, just 37 years old—the precise average age of souls killed in 9/11—and so Adam’s death, and his brother Don’s account, is an eerily average story as we reflect, sixteen years later, on history’s worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil, killing 2,753 people.

“As time goes on, it actually gets harder, not easier,” explains Don Arias who is the Chief of Media Operations for the 325th Fighter Wing public affairs office at Tyndall Air Force Base, and a former New York City fire fighter. Before the public had become fully aware that the jet strike to the North Tower was an act of terrorism, Don had gotten early word that there was a highjacked Boeing 767 jet at play, American Airlines Flight 11. He mentally put the two together and called his brother, Adam.

Adam was in his office when Don’s call came in. He had just returned from a vacation with his wife, feeling he needed to get a jump on his work week, Adam cancelled a meeting up town that morning, sending his assistant instead, and changing both of their fates. “One guy goes right and he lives; one guy goes left and he dies. It’s that easy,” says Don.

“Oh shit, Don, you’re not going to believe this. This guy just flew past my fucking window!”

Men and women were already starting to drop from Tower 1, choosing to jump rather than burn alive. “He wasn’t afraid. He was excited, animated. It was surreal.”

Don reflects on his brother’s personality, a guy who was cool under pressure, a guy who everyone had liked, “Adam was a wonderful person. He didn’t have a political agenda. He was a hard worker. He was fun-loving and we would laugh breathlessly telling stories.”

Photo courtesy of the Arias family Adam P. Arias (January 4, 1964—September 11, 2001)

The occupants of the South Tower, including Adam, didn’t know that just 17 minutes after the first plane hit, at 9:03 a.m. ET, a second Boeing 767, United Airlines Flight 175, would slice through their building.

“All the while I could hear the commotion from the people on his floor, they were lining up at the windows, panicked, and yet a loud voice was blasting on the overhead speakers, a directive telling people to stay. “The fire has been contained,” the announcement repeated,” Don says, adding that he later found out that Adam’s secretary had survived.

The South Tower burned for a total of 56 minutes from strike to collapse. “The last thing that Adam said to me was, “I gotta go.” ”

Courtesy of the Arias Family Adam P. Arias’ name engraved at Ground Zero, the 9/11 memorial site, New York City. “At the first 9/11 memorial, at the very moment of the first bell ring, a massive wind whipped up in every direction. It was like thousands of spirits were converging on this area to see their loved ones,” says Don Arias.

9/11 brought out the worst and best in humanity. It was reported by several eye witnesses who knew Adam, that in the moments before the fall of the South Tower he had been seen outside, having escaped the inferno, emerging at the base of the Twin Towers, and was helping others to find their way to street level. Perhaps he made his way down 84 flights on the wings of Don’s words, “Go home, Adam.”

Don got a military flight to New York, then hitched a ride into the City. Of course, no commercial transportation was available. He remembers, “Usually you hear air traffic on the radio; it was completely quiet.” He arrived at ground zero, overwhelmed with the scene, “It was a monumental pile of crap. There was no way I was going to find him.”

What was found in those first 24 hours amid the dismembered rubble of steel and concrete and papers and pieces of lives, was Adam’s briefcase containing his wallet, credit cards, and ID. “Some scumbag stole his briefcase and was charging stereos and TVs for delivery to the Park Hill Project on Staten Island.”

It would be more than a week of cruel time before Adam’s body was recovered, and for that the family was grateful as so many others would never have proof of death. “His body was crushed and they took DNA swatches from my parents to definitely identify him. But I thought about it for years, wondering what his last moments were like, and what actually happened to him.”

Adam’s body was put to rest, yet closure has not been granted. “The architects of my brothers’ murder have not yet been put on trial,” explains Don Arias who has traveled numerous times to Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, for a chance to stand vigil for justice for Adam. It’s been sixteen years of preliminary evidentiary hearings; to date, no trial.

AP Photo/Janet Hamlin, Pool This Pentagon-approved sketch by court artist Janet Hamlin from June 2014 shows the perspective from the viewing gallery at the Camp Justice courtroom. The five defendants, from front to back – Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-shibh, Aziz Ali, Mustafa al Hawsawi – sit on the left side of the courtroom with their defense teams, while prosecutors sit on the right. (AP Photo/Janet Hamlin, Pool).

“When the gallery took their seats—press and NGOs on one side, and family members of victims on the other side—I remained standing. Ramzi bin al-shibh turned and looked right in my eyes, smirked at me, and while giving me the middle finger he screamed, “FUUCK YOUU!”. These people hate us,” says Don.

“These guys are real evil people, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is the same guy who bragged about carving off the head of journalist Danny Pearl.”

“I just want a speedy trial for what they did on September 11, 2001. The families want it to be over. Our mother passed away two years ago and her son’s murderers have never been brought to justice,” Don’s voice breaks.

“The proper place for these terrorists is in a military tribunal. I figure if it’s good enough for a Navy Seal on trial, it should be good enough for terrorists. However, there are groups who are there at the pretrials to ‘protect the rights of the detainees,’ they want to endow them with the rights of citizenship. The other thing is that teams of lawyers travel back and forth from Guantánamo Bay to their homes in the U.S., for so many years now, nothing gets resolved or completed. And there’s also a lot of people just wanting to make a name for themselves.”

“I think that a decision should be made that says—everybody is living here in Cuba until this thing is done. On behalf of all of the families, I’m asking and pleading for this.”

Photos courtesy of the Arias family Top right: Adam P. Arias. Top left: Adam and Don Arias. Bottom right: After 9/11, Adam’s childhood street on Staten Island was renamed after him. Bottom left: Brothers Don, Adam, and Andrew Arias.

We have to believe that justice will prevail, in the end. For now, however, the families of 9/11 victims cling to hope.

Don shares this story, “Some time after Adam’s death, I had a dream and I believe it was Adam saying, “Here’s the way it happened.” In the dream I was there at ground zero on that day. I was experiencing it as if I was Adam and I could see what was going on, his thoughts were my thoughts. He was helping someone when he looked up to see a tremendous load of debris, falling on them. He wondered if it was a third plane barreling down because he saw a distinct jet engine. He figured, maybe I’m okay, I’m just trapped under debris. But then he realized that he wasn’t trapped at all. He floated above the rubble. He looked down, attempting to process what had happened. He felt no pain and he thought—well, I guess that wasn’t so bad.”