The Script: “As an artist it’s your duty to lead by example”

Amidst chaos and turmoil, be it political or personal, music has always been able to offer an escape, and Irish pop rock band The Script is well aware of this power. On their fifth album ‘Freedom Child’ the band delves into their own reflections on what is going on in the world, what they see in the news, in the hopes of offering a bit of relief to anyone who is willing to listen. “As an artist it’s your duty, not to show, preach, or say ‘you need to do this,’ but to lead by example. If you are a tolerant person, and that is your message, you should put that in your art. We’re not on a soapbox telling people what to do, but if you feel the same as us, come listen to this music.”