The Search

Fear is one of our main emotions and one of our strongest drives. We fear death, we fear whether or not we have made the right decisions, we fear whether we are being good in the world, we fear whether we are in the right relationship with the right person, and most of all we fear what we don’t know.

Our nature is to constantly look for ways to minimize the uncertainty of our lives in hopes of finding a few minutes of serenity, or better yet a future full of certainty. The truth is that every fleeting moment – past, present or future is showered with many unknowns. Even if we decide to visit a coffee shop – we don’t know how full the coffee shop will be until we get there. And when we reach the coffee shop we won’t know how good our meal will be until we taste it. And that is life.

The secret is to not search.

The goal is to know that, in life, there is nothing to search for or attain to. Because our seeking stops when we understand that life relies solely on our embracing of the present moment.

As I pondered further I realized the futility of understanding the reasons why we exist, or the reasons why the human being is in constant search of understanding. But, we have to find a way to cope with the uncertainty – and what better way than to ask the question: “why”. Answering the why leads us to a conceptual understanding of the flow of our experiences, of the flow of our consciousness and potentially to the ultimate reason – why we exist.