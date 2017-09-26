The Second Annual NBA Hackathon Presented by Verizon

I remember the first Hackathon that I ever attended. I was intrigued by the level of passion, focus and drive that permeated the room. The 2nd Annual NBA Hackathon was no different.

NBA Hackathon

The NBA Hackathon, held on September 23rd and September 24th in New York City, provided a platform for undergraduate, Master’s and Ph.D. students, statisticians, engineers and developers to build tools and develop solutions in basketball and business analytics. More than 200 participants forming 60 teams will work for 24 hours and present their solutions to a panel of expert judges, including ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Pablo Torre, FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver, Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson and Instagram New York Head of Analytics & Data Science Tamar Shapiro. Prizes were awarded to the top three teams in each track, with a grand prize that includes a trip to NBA All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles and lunch with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

NBA Hackathon 2017 Winning Team Business Analytics

The opening remarks were delivered by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe and NBA Senior Vice President of Customer Data Strategy Doris Daif.This year, there were 900 applicants for this year’s event. Ultimately, 207 students were chosen to participate, representing 52 different universities.

First place in our Basketball Analytics track went to Team Stanford Sports Analytics (Nicholas Canova, Matt Chen, Ryan Chen, Vihan Lakshman from Stanford University), who analyzed the distribution of shots taken across the league and predicted what the average team's shot chart would look like in 10 years. Additionally, to encourage mid-range shooting, the team recommended a rule change that would change the shot value of midrange jumpers in a game from 2 to 3 points once a threshold of 16 mid-range shots were made.

NBA Hackathon 2017

First place in our Business Analytics track went to Team Data Buckets (Barbara Zhan, Harold Li from Princeton University), who designed a decision-making tool that scores every game according to their definition of entertainment value. Both teams receive a trip to NBA All-Star 2018, lunch with Adam Silver, tickets to a game in an arena of their choice, a $600 NBA Store gift card and JBL wireless headphones.