Yesterday, while Trump's so-called "Election Integrity Commission" had its first meeting and swearing-in ceremony inside, I was humbled to closeout the (nationally trending) #RespectMyVote Rally outside of the White House on behalf of Democracy Spring (a colorful, nonviolent direct action history-making, millennial-led movement formation committed to winning the fundamental electoral reforms necessary to make democracy real in America). We partnered with the Hip Hop Caucus, NAACP, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, ACLU, Common Cause, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Public Citizen, People For the American Way, Democracy Awakening, Democracy Initiative, Rock the Vote, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and other nationally recognized civic organizations to call out this commission for what it really is: a sham!

In the wake of both (1) historically low voter turnout, and (2) the biggest rollback to voting rights since the Jim Crow era, we should be making it easier to vote, not harder -- particularly since studies show that a person's more likely to be struck by lightening than he is to commit voting fraud.

Nevertheless, we know that this commission is nothing more than a sinister opportunity for its new Vice-Chair, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (whose record of voter suppression makes Jim Crow Segregationists and Nixonian Southern Strategists smile from the grave, and who was most recently fined $1,000 by a judge for making "patently misleading representations to the court" during litigation in a voter registration case), to nationalize what a U.S. Appeals Court, last year, said he did in Kansas: he used the pretext of voter fraud to deny 18,000 ELIGIBLE Kansans their right to vote! Furthermore, Harvard, Yale, Stanford, UPenn, and Microsoft researchers have shown that just a conservative use of Kobach's Crosscheck system (which about 30 Republican-controlled states have already used) would impede 200 votes for every double vote prevented.

I tried to do my part to warn Congress and the nation that this would come when I mobilized with a handful of other Democracy Spring activists to employ the sacred tool of civil disobedience at the Congressional Certification of the Electoral College Vote on January 6th, and it brings me no pleasure today to say that I was right.

Of course these two legs stand on the ground or foundation of Environmental Disenfranchisement (or the exhilaration of environmental degradation and extinction via corporate pollution and climate change), and this trilateral disenfranchisement combines to disparately overwhelm communities of color.

