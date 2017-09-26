The Secret Behind Pharrell Williams' Ageless Skin

"Happiness seems to be the truth" for Pharrell Williams when it comes to his youthful looks.

How does the "Happy" singer keep aging at bay to the extent that he was even accused of being a vampire back in 2014?

Pharrell went so far as to deny being a vampire in an interview with Time Out London, he said this when asked, word-for-word, “Are you a vampire?”:

“No I am not. I’m willing to go on record as saying that I don’t drink people’s blood. How do I stay so young-looking for a 40-year-old? I wash my face.”

Williams skincare routine is surprisingly simple

According to a recent article on skincare.net, the musical artist and producer claims to "exfoliate like a madman" and "drink a lot of water". He goes on further to say:

"To me, the key is just exfoliating, like a monster," Williams said. "There's a lot of dead skin. All the time. Like a narcissistic madman."

Keeping Pharrell's face "Happy" is clearly not easy, but whatever he is doing, it seems to be working.

More Clues To Pharrell's Youthful Looks

This isn't the first time that Pharrell has spoken of his obsessive skincare regime.

Apparently, years ago Naomi Campbell advised him not to use drugstore products. She said:

"Listen, this is what you have to do—you have to go to a dermatologist; you can’t keep using drugstore products."

Pharrell told the same story to ‘Into the Gloss’ in 2013:

"You can't sit around and assume it's going to be OK. I wash my face every day - don't be afraid to wash yours before you go to bed! My dermatologist, Dr. Elena Jones, gave me the Glytone self-foaming cleanser, which I wash off with cold water to close my pores. I follow that with a clearing toner and moisturizer, also from my dermatologist. You have to take care of your skin."

Choosing a dermatologist can be tricky (as always, you need to do your research). A good place to start is reading this article and putting aside some time to do some investigating from there.