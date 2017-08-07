The Secret Inner Workings of an Italian Pasta Factory

I know for a lot of people their dream factory is something candy-related a la Willy Wonka. But in my world it would be reams and reams of delicious pasta.

I got to bring that to life on a trip to Verona, Italy to check out the Giovanni Rana factory. Famous throughout Italy, the Rana family is hoping that American consumers might start to think of fresh pasta before going to boxed varieties. So we went inside to shine a little light on how the pasta is made.