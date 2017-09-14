"The secret journals of Adolf Hitler": Book Review

Book Synopsis

This book follows the first, formative years of Adolf Hitler’s life. Presented as a personal journal, this is a fact-supported re-telling of a desperate existence, as viewed by Hitler, and tracks the points of pain that forged his beliefs. From a childhood of abuse and cheating death to an agonizing unrequited love to torturous years as a beggar in Vienna to finally finding his destiny. Inflamed by delusions, Hitler embraced the powers he believed guided his life.

This is a story of dire happenstances that broke a mind and spirit, created beliefs that twisted innocence, ultimately morphing into a malicious brew that changed the world forever.

This is the one story that's never been told.

This book had me sitting at the edge of my metaphorical chair, chilling concepts discussed in beautiful dialogue. I applaud the author for such a brave attempt at a book that can either be loved or despised for its premise. I definitely fall into the category that Loved it. 5 Stars.

I found this novel utterly fascinating. A.G. Mogan’s use of lyrical, evocative prose sheds illumination on what is undoubtedly one of the most disturbed minds in history. This novel begins in November of 1939 as the narrator; Führer Adolph Hitler sets an intention to rid himself of his acute, embedded terror and fear by beginning to write a personal journal. We are then whisked away into a story rife with details that allow us a glimpse into the insanity that later ensued. I applaud the author’s writing craft and highly recommend this book. How one author can take this nightmarish story and develop it into this beautifully written piece of literature is nothing short of amazing. The truth is unequivocally ugly and despicable. But this story is nonetheless fascinating. In fact, it is so fascinating that I have read the book twice. I loved it, even more, the second time. I truly think this book has the perfect makings of a multi-episode mini series. I hope Netflix and Amazon are keeping their eyes open for extremely well written, engaging and enthralling manuscripts. This one is stunning! ~ Unknown (verified purchase)

A. G. MOGAN has always loved history and the personalities that were born of bygone eras. Her interest for the world and its people fuelled her passion for human analytics.

She’s used her knowledge to analyze people and their behaviour throughout her adult career, including using her in-depth research to craft poignant biographical novels that readers eagerly devour.