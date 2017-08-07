Every entrepreneur’s desire is to run a successful business. But when you hear the news that 80 percent of businesses fail in their first year, it’s enough to scare almost anyone off.The relief comes in knowing that the primary reasons most startups and small-medium businesses fail are all completely preventable!

Jeff Standridge and Glenn Crockett of Dave Creek Media revealed that the key to a successful business is one that is able to give something of value to their clients. But here’s where many businesses miss it: Your services and products can only be valuable when they satisfy a need or a want that your target audience has. Furthermore, it is only when you know what your audience wants or needs that you can provide the best value. The problem is, few businesses know what their target audience wants and even more of them don’t truly understand who their target audience is at all.

“It’s called product-market fit,” says Standridge, “and it’s the primary reason most (36%) of new companies fail. Another major reason new startups fail, is that they fail to execute solid, effective sales & marketing strategies.”

Jeff and Glenn have worked in corporate America for maga-marketing firm Acxiom Corporation for 20 and 25 years respectively. Before Dave Creek Media, they began investing in startups through the investment fund, Cardon Creek Capital. Through their work with Acxiom and their direct engagement with startups and small-medium companies, they saw first hand the struggle that entrepreneurs have in establishing product-market fit.

While working in sales and marketing for more than two decades, Jeff and Glenn observed some common trends that are affecting the growth of businesses today. “In the small-medium businesses, particularly mid-market businesses where Glenn and I spend a vast majority of our time, they often don’t understand their customers or how to describe their products in the language that resonates with their customers.”

And so as a team, Jeff and Glenn established Dave Creek Media to help cater to their target audience’s need for better and more effective sales and marketing outreach. Their combined 50 years in sales and marketing, across five continents, empower them with the expertise to help small-medium companies apply the same best practices of the Fortune 500 companies, but at a cost that is more affordable.

Understanding who you actually serve in the market will help you know exactly what your audience is willing to pay for and the right way to approach them with what you’ve got to offer. This knowledge is what will keep you in business.

This is exactly what Jeff meant when he said, “If you build a product that no one would actually pay for, then it should be said you don’t know who your customer is. If you fail to execute your sales and marketing strategies - and generally speaking, many businesses struggle with this as well- it’s because you’re either trying to sell to the wrong customer segment or you don’t understand how to create demand for your product within that segment.”

Not knowing their ideal customers makes them engage in wrong business decisions and [they] end up spending way too much, to receive far too little return on that investment. As a result, the third major reason startups and small business fail comes into play – they run out of funds.

“Dave Creek Media is really focused on solving these major problems for our customers, “ says Crockett. “But we don’t really consider ourselves as a marketing agency. We describe ourselves as a data-driven business development consulting firm.”

When asked about the biggest misconceptions small businesses have about sales and marketing, Glenn described the amount of confusion that exists. There are so many options, all promising to increase awareness, making it very difficult to know which option to select. “There’s a lot of confusion because you’re getting bombarded by all these different opinions. What we like to do is come along side of our clients and work directly for them, treating their money as if it were our money.”

“That’s right, “ affirms Jeff. “We see businesses gamble away their marketing investments and leave it all to chance. We often call it the ‘spray and pray’ method. In our experience, that’s a recipe for disaster. There’s no business reason to pay for eyeballs to see your message, when those eyeballs will never buy from you in a million years. So the more precise you can get at identifying your target market based upon who your ideal customers are, the more strategically you put marketing messages and offers in front of them.”