The Secret to Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried green tomatoes seems like one of those dishes that can’t possibly be made at home. Between the different types of tomatoes and the fryer it seems impossible.

But chef Anne Thornton of 33 Greenwich is here to make it look oh so easy. In the video above she details how simple it is to find green tomatoes; she shares her trick for making the perfect batter; and she details the secrets to getting that distinct ratio of juicy tomato to crispy crust. And you can do it all in much less time than you might think.