The secret to Oh Wonder’s success? “It’s the 10,000 hours”

They uploaded a song to Soundcloud, and more than 100,000 people ended up listening to it. By now, they’ve sold more than half a million albums, and their songs have been streamed more than half a billion times online. We could assume it was due to social media or simply plain luck that they’ve made it, but we’d be wrong: Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West have worked hard for years to achieve their success. I interviewed them about the road leading to their success at Sziget Festival, a major music and cultural event in Budapest, Hungary.

It seems that each of your interviews is about those crucial 100,000 listens. Could you tell me what happened earlier?

Anthony: We’d been playing music separately for 10 years, and everything that popped up until we met led us here, and finally together our energies collided with Oh Wonder.

Josephine: I think about this as with relationships. When you are looking for somebody, you have to date a bunch of people to find what you want. Ultimately you meet someone and instantly you will be like “Oh my god you are incredible, I am in love,” and hopefully you can spend your life being really really happy.

With us and the bands that we’ve been in, it’s all kind of like testing the water. We’ve played a thousand shows before, hundreds of hundreds of songs, practising hours and hours of songwriting. If I got 10,000 views on a video that would be amazing. You have to set these aspirations for yourself.

Anthony: It’s the 10,000 hours. I’ve always believed in that theory. I’ve definitely done 10,000 hours [on music].

The truth is that both you have done your share of those 10,000 hours. Maybe, if one of you had done less, even if you had met, you wouldn’t be where you are now… Have you ever considered this?

Anthony: Yes, if one of us would be picking up the other, it wouldn’t work. We’ve done 20,000 hours between us. Doubled the success.

How is working with Anthony different from working with your previous music partners?

Josephine: We really connected musically, he kind of facilitated what was in my head, and he was the first person I met that was able to do that really well.

We have the same ambition—we grew up in very similar families and value things like friendship, family, and being nice to people, but we’re also very ambitious, driven, hard workers, and are strong people. Our parents gave us that. But we are very different people. Our personalities are the opposite.

Maybe this is the reason you work together so well.

Anthony: Yes, that’s why it works. I think we balance each other out musically and personally, too. That’s the secret. To find someone who loves to work as hard as you do.

I keep following the places you go on Instagram. How do you manage to maintain your relationships and friendships while on the road?

Anthony: We bring friends on tour with us—everyone who is on the tour bus are our friends. It means when we are on tour, we have family around us. We support each other—it doesn’t feel like work ever.

Josephine: Anthony grew up as a traveling kid—they moved countries, and he got used to it. I didn’t—I stayed in the same house all of my life. I am a bit like, “I am gonna miss home” when we leave.

So he can help you get better at handling the various circumstances that come with traveling?

Anthony: I can teach her.