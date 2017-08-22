The Secret to Perfect Tabbouleh

If you have tasted tabbouleh you’re always going to want a second bite. The light, bright parsley salad is one of the staples of Middle Eastern cuisine.

But like any staple, there are some versions in particular that truly sing. Alon Shaya, of New Orleans’ Shaya restaurant, has that magic touch. He has made a dish that feels like a perfect blend and isn’t weighed down by a dependence on grains.

We caught up with Shaya at the Seaport Food Lab. While Shaya might be gone, if you are in New York you can check out the rest of the chefs in residence through October. And if not, that’s ok too - because we have his recipe below and a video of it above. Take a look!

Tabbouleh with Preserved Lemon and Almonds

Ingredients 1⁄4 cup water 1⁄8 teaspoon plus 1 teaspoon Morton kosher salt, divided 2 tablespoons bulgur wheat 5 tablespoons lemon juice 1 teaspoon minced preserved lemon 1⁄2 teaspoon Baharat 1⁄4 teaspoon ground allspice 1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 2 quarts lightly packed fresh parsley leaves (from about 4 bunches) 1 cup sliced almonds, toasted A quarter of a red onion, finely chopped

Bring the water to a boil with 1⁄8 teaspoon salt (this won’t take long since there’s so little of it). Put the bulgur in a small heatproof bowl, cover it with the boiling water, and cover with plastic wrap or foil until all the water is absorbed, 15 minutes or so. Fluff it with a fork and let it cool.

Whisk together the lemon juice, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, preserved lemon, baharat, and allspice. Stream in the olive oil while you whisk to finish the dressing.

Finely chop all the parsley and toss it in a large bowl with the bulgur, almonds, and onion. Drizzle in the dressing and mix by hand. Serve right away.

And if you want to make the Baharat from scratch, here’s his recipe for that as well:

YIELD: 4 to 6 servings Baharat

6 heaping tablespoons allspice berries

1 teaspoon black peppercorns 1⁄4 teaspoon cumin seeds 48 cardamom pods

28 cloves 2 small dried rosebuds 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon 2 teaspoons Aleppo pepper 1 1⁄2 teaspoon finely grated nutmeg

Grind the whole spices together (in batches, if need be) until they’re a powder. Stir to combine with the cinnamon, Aleppo, and nutmeg.