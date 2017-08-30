The Secret Weapon for Digital Transformation: Citizen Developers

Digitization is prompting organizations across industries to look for new ways to meet challenges and drive business outcomes. This movement is affecting everything from strategy to culture, from talent to business models.

As organizations tackle digital transformation, they need to think in a whole new way. Part of this mindset shift involves letting citizen developers—those with no formal development experience—find and create digital solutions to current business processes that are causing problems. These processes were traditionally the responsibility of IT departments, but they are moving to the line of business, where those who best understand the problem are. And why do they know the problem best? Because they are the ones dealing with it.

The Call to Automate

Digital transformation is a polite term for what is, within many companies, a huge digital disruption. Organizations that successfully digitize will be driven by software based on highly customized yet flexible business processes. Decentralized workflow creation makes it all possible.

A company’s processes and workflows are what holds it together, enabling both internal and external relationships. These processes are, to a large extent, what defines organizational goals and how they’re executed. Competition has always factored into a company’s strategy, but it’s been accelerated by digital disruption.

In other words, a lack of process automation is leaving companies vulnerable. The impulse to specialize, centralize and standardize continues to influence decision-making, even as the digital tsunami crests. Business processes have traditionally been highly manual and heavily siloed. Instead of putting brainpower and resources toward innovation and execution, companies that don’t automate remain bogged down in an increasingly arcane world of paper, spreadsheets and legacy technology.

Empowering the Citizen Developer

Organizations are experiencing a shift from centralized development that caters to distributed teams’ needs to a decentralized app creation model. This empowers the workforce with the tools to create, modify and manage processes as near as possible to where business issues occur. This agility is providing organizations an easier, faster way to advance their goals.

Custom Apps: The Engine for Digital Transformation, a recent report by 451 Research and FileMaker, Inc., found that companies are increasingly turning to custom app development to create greater business agility, work throughput and innovation. And citizen developers are leading the way. Nearly 60 percent of all custom apps are being created outside the IT department.

Of those, 30 percent are being built by employees with either limited or no technical development skills. In small companies, 47 percent of business owners are leading app development strategy. 82 percent of all businesses report that citizen developers are going to become more important over the next two years.

As those who have the most to gain are empowered to problem-solve, employee engagement increases. Citizen developers are spurred on by a greater sense of autonomy and a greater likelihood of influencing business process design and impact. Recognition of such contributions then becomes part of a new company culture.

At the same time, it becomes easier to achieve business outcomes. As business stakeholders gain greater responsiveness to changing market conditions through more direct and immediate changes in process design and resource allocation, business agility increases.