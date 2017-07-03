The Self-Evident Truths of the Fourth of July

Words have more firepower than all the fireworks that will set the sky aglow this Fourth of July.

There is no greater force than those truths we hold to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

These laws are as undeniable as the laws of nature, where scientists use the poetry of mathematics – with its signs (or sines) and symbols, with its formulas and equations – to explain the latter, while statesmen use the prose of philosophy – with its Socratic arguments and sound assertions – to express the former; where we commit these ideas to paper; where we celebrate the author of those principles and cheer the names of the signatories to that piece of paper; where we remember the promise of the nation’s Founding Fathers; where we read the final sentence of their last full measure of devotion; where they mutually pledge to each other their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor.

No other country has a document so declarative – and democratic – as our Declaration of Independence.

No other statement is as clear an appeal to conscience because no other list of grievances is as sharp a contrast to man’s contradictory nature.

No other complaint to a king could so move a drum major for justice – could so inspire another King – to march for peace and righteousness, to condemn the injustice of segregation and consecrate this land where so many fathers died, land of the Pilgrim’s pride.

No other democracy owes so much to so few of an aristocracy, of a convention of geniuses known as Franklin, Jefferson, Adams, Harrison, Hooper, Hopkins and Hancock.

No other republic so readily concedes the existence of a Creator, but so obviously does not establish an official religion.

No other nation strives to form a more perfect Union, so her citizens can be true to what their government says on paper.

No other nation continues to repent – as it must, as it shall – for sins of the flesh and crimes of the soul.