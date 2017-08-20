THE SHAME GAME

Full disclosure:

I’m a man who takes vitamins for Men 55+ which are the equivalent of sugar pills in your five-year-old’s Doc McStuffins medical kit, but taking them makes me feel magically delicious, so allow me my transgressions.

Today’s revelation is far more external anyway.

As in naked.

Ah: see how I got your attention? What is that? Nudity still intrigues me too. I’m a huge fan. Every time I see a naked woman in person or in print, it remains every bit as fascinating to me as it was for the first time. All the Playmates of the sixties were like Goddesses to me. It was like seeing your mom or sister suddenly naked, but in a magazine. Where were those shot? Were there places where women vacuum and eat Hostess cupcakes with no clothes on??

Everything about the world of naked was full of young-boy wonder. But it also made nudity feel like black market goods. You saw what you saw thanks to a guy who knew a guy.

It felt like we were all being raised in a Victorian society which was full of mixed messages. The seductive AM radio songs growing up were all about the innocent power of mad crushes and unfettered romance. But the second that Elvis started doing his Kegel meets Kesha hip wiggles, the blatant message received was “ROCK AND ROLL means SEX.

And yet today, all these years later, I hear that some famous actress has been caught with a selfie pants-free shot and bang: I’m searching on the internet like I’m trying to track down Jean Valjean of Les Miz fame.

And while we’re on the subject: Hey Jean: if you don’t want to be tracked down, MOVE. I mean, really? You have to hide in Paris like two blocks from the bad guy? Are you fucking kidding me, dude? Go to like Germany. The French jurisdiction ends at the borders, okay? End of play like after scene one.

Back to the subject;

NUDE. NAKED.

This blog was triggered by me culling the herd out my bloated Apple photo albums. I was casually skimming and eliminating the four million shots of every single second of my life between 2002 and today with my head totally in the iclouds and suddenly…there I was:

Naked. A year ago.

And I was shocked.

As I took a detour through the usually blocked backroads of Memory Town I remembered one Vodka filled night when I thought taking a naked selfie was the best entertainment option for that Saturday night. It was summer. The only thing on TV was Alec Baldwin’s game show, some guy who was selling gems (with every sale he emits a high-pitched, “woooooo-wooooo!”) and an MSNBC show about life in prison which sadly mirrored my life at the moment so closely that for a brief moment I actually thought: when do I get out?

So snap: Me. Naked.

And into the Matrix of forgotten photo files they fell.

The rest of the night no doubt involved a possible act of self-stimulation which was followed by my rearranging my sneakers so they seemed somehow more attentive and supportive and the search for any errant microscopic bodies of lint that littered the fields of my apartment carpet like tiny bodies of Confederate Gone With The Wind extras.

The photos were nothing more than a blip on the radar of the typical air traffic mess that was my life.

Truthfully the news on Korean TV was far more captivating.

Cut to today and me discovering me naked.

Here’s the thing: and this really astonished me.

I looked….great.

This was less than a year ago. I had lost 30 pounds and my body was the body of maybe a 51-year-old.

My biggest fear in life was getting old and suddenly waking up in horror as I discovered that I had a Shmoo body An Oompa-Loompa body. The kind of old man body that you see in the gym which causes permanent blindness. Wait. Hair can come from there?? Is that even possible?

But that is not what I saw. I saw a lean, young-looking naked me.

But.

When it comes to the penis in our society, there is something shameful and shocking about it, even when you are looking at your own.

Judd Apatow loves to capitalize on this. The penis shot in his movies is usually the punch line and is just wacky.

On Game of Thrones it’s even more SHOCKING. It comes out of nowhere, completely unannounced and the flaccid penis just slaps you in the face like that commercial where food that is bad for you beats the living shit out of you until you take an antacid.

Now I’m not a gay or a woman so I have no idea how either world feels about all the penis. But to me, even seeing my own, at first blush, was unsettling.

Women in our society always seem on the verge of being totally undressed in a very dressed male world. Just watch any TV show, even the on news. You’ll see tons of skin and cleavage on display but guys are covered up like Bourkas and sombreros are the hot new fashion.

Man-cleavage is evidently coming back and that seems really stupid. I mean when a guy looks down a woman’s shirt, there is some serious Lewis and Clark quality expeditioning going on there. We are in SEARCH of whatever we can eye. The pink nipple being the holy grail.

Women’s bodies come with a mythology attached. There are thousands of years of stories and bawdy jokes. We get off hearing stories about Cleopatra and Catherine the Great. Ancient Greece was all about the devotion to the male form and the small penis was actually the aesthetic choice for all your voyeuristic needs. Men did men. Men did women. Depending on the war of the moment, everyone went home dead are happy.

In a way, it’s kind of sweet that we guys are so fascinated with female nudity. I suppose it’s all tied into all out subliminal primitive breast feeding cravings and our obsessive need to rub against something other than the wood paneled wall or shag rungs of our man caves. We are, after all, 90% monkey.

My no gut response to my own nudity was initially so positive that I actually considered making it this year’s Christmas Card. In fact, if you want to see my picture, all it will cost you is a self-addressed stamped envelope, a large TV, A Shetland Pony and a photo of you dressed in the same outfit.

You see how shame and self-consciousness is buried in that statement? When did shame take over my wardrobe? What am I embarrassed about?

Okay, a treasure map is being created to find it.

I have quite a few friends whose kids appear on Facebook regularly romping and posing naked and honestly, there is something kind of sweet and childlike about it.

Done well it is just plain art.

Remember that impossible to restrain compulsion to run through the front lawn sprinklers naked? What does society do to us to rip that away from us?

When I was married I often posed for my then photographer wife and it was just a fun, freeing, erotic game.

My dream was to go to a nude beach and I finally did it up at Esalen in Big Sur where I spent roughly a week walking around naked. After a while, it just felt normal. Like I had lost 30 pounds and 50 years. Whatever they say about shedding your inhibitions is true.

Plus, we all know how full of shit our heavengelical leaders are. Jessica Hahn anyone? How many GOP politicians get busted in men’s rooms?

You don’t think Mike No Pants Pence is one kinky motherfucker? I mean look who is the current President. Trust me the Emperor has no clothes and he if did they would all be made by half-dozen blind five-year-old sweatshop workers in Vietnam.

We are all full of shit. We just play pious for the cameras.

And we know it.

To conclude, on the one hand, wow: I can’t believe that at my age I look THAT good. Sexy. Sensual. So not Uncle Murray at the beach whose chest looks like an aerial view of an open box of Johnson and Johnson cotton balls.

But on the other hand: even the name penis still weirds me out. Vagina too. What the hell kind of names are those anyway? They’re just the dumbass doctor code words we use like "evacuation"while behind closed doors we curse like the $50 an hour wordsmiths in high heels and skirts hiked up to their pupics who cruise the symbolic opening of the Lincoln Tunnel.

This is what real freedom is all about.

Self-expression.

Pride in ownership.