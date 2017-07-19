Fantasy czar Guillermo del Toro is following up “Crimson Peak” with another mystical romance. The trailer for the director’s latest film, “The Shape of Water,” is here, and it looks stunning.

Sally Hawkins plays a mute woman with a monotonous job cleaning a covert government facility. Life perks up when she takes interest in a mysterious mer-creature (Doug Jones) subjected to wicked experiments at the hands of a scientist (Michael Shannon) who runs the laboratory. Naturally, she wants this scaly, spiked hostage freed. What could go wrong?

Del Toro, who also made “Hellboy” and “Pan’s Labyrinth,” dropped out of his “Pacific Rim” sequel to make “The Shape of Water,” so it’s clearly a passion project. He wrote it with “Game of Thrones” scribe Vanessa Taylor.