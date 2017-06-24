The Shiksa of his Dreams...

Much mazel to the Secretary of the Treasury who’ll be tying the knot with his Scottish beloved this weekend in a big DC soiree that will include the President, the Vice-President and that old troll cum Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross.

In fact, it was Wilbur’s loose lips that let it leak that fellow rich guy, Stevie, had actually set the date.

I recently wrote about Mnuchin’s efforts to bring some glitz/glamour to an otherwise colorless beltway, full of guys who wear ties and women who go no showier than Pat Nixon.

Louise Linton is Steve Mnuchin’s perfect shiksa. In the masturbatory yearnings of every Bar Mitzvah boy — as Yiddish lore goes — there’s a beautiful unapproachable blonde beckoning, like a Greek siren, with the prospect of unlimited pastoral pleasures. It seemed that Mnuchin, like the Dudley Moore character in the Blake Edwards 1979 classic, 10, had found his Bo Derek and gripped by mid-life crisis he was going to make sure that this fantasy would turn reality.

Now, all of Steven Mnuchin’s previous dreams have come true. He wanted to make a lot of money. He did. He wanted to jump into that Hollywood pond. He did. He wanted to become “King of Money.” He did.

Now he has a wife with very, very expensive tastes which he can easily take care (and then some).

Town & Country — the trade rag for the horsey set — scarfed an exclusive with Louise who talked glowingly why diamonds are a girl’s best friends. She discussed her recent buying blingfest that included a diamond “eternity ring,” telling the T&C interviewer that she loves, “the emotional symbolism of the eternity band as a wedding band. It’s like wearing the infinity sign on your finger and represents the cyclical and enduring aspect of love."

Love, perhaps cyclical, yes; both have cycled through former spouses but enduring? Having a tie to Hollywood, weak as it may be, Louise still hasn’t absorbed the essential facts about Beverly Hills culture where a Brad and Angelina are forever enduring one day and off to hire a bevy of highly-paid divorce lawyers the next.

Louise, in some ways, reminds me of the women in my family. Holocaust survivors, we all grew up in working class Brooklyn, but when my father — an enterprising scrap metal entrepreneur — finally made enough money to ship us, including close relatives, to the fabled “five towns” in Long Island, the wives immediately embarked on a nouveau riche effort to glam up like wealthy society goyim.

But come what may, the Scotswoman and soon to be Helper-in-Chief at Treasury will demonstrate that you don’t have to look like Brooksley Born or Senator Susan Collins to be an integral part of the beltway network. No doubt, she’ll prove it at the rip-rollicking event to be held Saturday evening, June 24th, at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in DC. With Trump and Pence in attendance, they’ll be partying like it was 1788 with young demure, Louise, playing the role of Marie Antoinette, meeting and greeting attendees like the Canadian Minister of Finance, William “MuMu” Morneau (who thinks, no doubt, that he’ll be able to score some trading points for Justin).

No word about the Mnuchin clan and whether they’ll be represented. One source claims that they’re not entirely thrilled by Steve’s accumulation of filthy lucre via his OneWest foreclosure/eviction get-rich-quick schemes that caused misery for so many of Main Street’s millions.

Then there’s Wilbur Ross: Mnuchin’s unglammed friend, the Commerce Secretary, who actually danced — if you can call it that — with Saudi’s bearing swords during the recent trip to Saudi Arabia (trying to sell billions of dollars of weapons to the same country that sent us the 9/11 terrorists). The sword dance was, I must confess, highly amusing and making Americans look ridiculous was perhaps planned payback for Hollywood’s production of the now politically incorrect 1965 Hollywood feature film, John Goldfarb Please Come Home. Wilbur’s attempted toe-tapping made Seinfeld’s Elaine look like she could have caught the top spot on Dancing With the Stars.

Wilbur looks like a wizened old coot — a character drawn from an English Gothic novel — fussy, adorned with nightcap and robe, shuffling along dank hallways with candle in hand, feet padded by comfortable slippers (truth be told, Wilbur caught the glamour bug after diving into the swamp, reportedly paying $500 for a pair of slippers bearing the seal of the commerce department).

Wilbur is also no stranger to the smarmy world of Main Street exploitation having been involved in numerous corporate take-overs that have either resulted in major corporate lay-offs or in the case of homeowners, forced evictions of families who couldn’t pay mafia-style monthly mortgage vigs (Wilbur was on the board of Ocwen Financial; a firm currently under attack by both CFPB and a host of State AG’s, including Florida’s Pam Bondi).

“Uncle Willy” can now add merchant-of-death to his Commerce calling card as the head Federal salesman looking out for the interests of arms manufacturers eager to sell military hardware to foreign dictatorships.

I wish I could be there to see the bonding of the two families: Mnuchins and Lintons, but with no hope for that I am hoping that Access Hollywood, or some other such strand, gets to cover the revelry and the partying.

Who’ll be the first to take Louise spinning on the dance floor after newly-minted hubby completes the first?

The President? The Vice-President (with special dispensation from his wife)? Or better still: Wilbur, perhaps sporting new platform shoes specially made for the occasion (of course bearing the seal of the Commerce Department).