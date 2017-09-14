The Shoe Industry: from Manufacturing to Distributing

Shoes and especially, good shoes are the kind of products that we use every day but never think about how complex their journey to us is. Not all shoes are created equal, but a good pair of shoes requires the craftsmanship, time and dedication that will be reflected in the time it will last you.

From sourcing material to designing, from manufacturing to marketing, from warehousing to distributing – your shoes already took many steps before you got to walk on them.

Let’s analyze the steps they take from the making to your feet.

Designing : A shoe manufacturer has a though time keeping up with the seasonal trends and colors and on top of that he has to keep in mind all the different cultures where he sells before he starts sketching.

Manufacturing : the artist can design anything that comes to his mind but then there is another process needed to make it a reality: sourcing the material. Brands had staff dedicated to be up to date with the latest trends and attend fairs in order to purchase the materials for the manufacturing before anybody else (or try not to be the last). When the shoe gets to production, they have orders already placed from retailers so there is a clock on the orders and qualified personnel for these factories could run low - especially because everyone in the industry is manufacturing at the same time and they tend to be geographically near from each other.

Distribution: Then comes the distribution side of the industry. For many, shoes are the most challenging consumer goods product to distribute as they require a large stock; just for one model, you have to stock all the sizes (and half sizes) for each color offered. To give you an idea, for a design that comes in 3 colors you would have to stock 36 pairs just to have one of each in every size. Multiply that for all the designs the collection has plus how many you project to sell; it really adds up.

Fulfillment : With such a challenging product, fulfillment for standard and online orders can be very intricate. Considering the high sales volume and expectations from clients, it is extremely important to have all the systems in place to be able to receive electronically all the orders clients place from various websites (such as Macys, DSW, Nordstrom, etc) to be able to process them, find the shoes quickly and ship them out. A happy clients is the best marketing strategy a company can have in place.

Returns : As much as the market might love this shoe brand, there are always returns, especially in the footwear industry. It is very common in this kind of products that people buy more than one pair of shoes at the same time, just in case they don’t fit well, and once they try them on they return the extra one – or both. The fulfillment center needs to be ready to receive this product, condition it and put it back in the shelves (and in inventory) or it could add up to a big sum.

