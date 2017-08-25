The siege of Awamiyah - Saudi Arabia plays religious eugenics in the kingdom

“Tolerance implies no lack of commitment to one's own beliefs. Rather it condemns the oppression or persecution of others.” John F. Kennedy

As we decry those acts of Terror perpetrated on our western soil to an ideology which anchors itself in exclusion and hatred, one city of Saudi Arabia: Awamiyah, was claimed to a violence rooted in rejection - that of Shia Islam, without much more than a murmur of reproach.

Could it be that geography has somehow desensitise us to human suffering whereby we only acknowledge our pain as being worthy as opposed to that of the infamous ‘others’ for whom we feel only contempt? Such ethnocentrism has prevented us so far to reach pertinent conclusions as to the nature of THAT Terror we ambition to destroy.

One may want to consider that while one Terror has been wielded by self-proclaimed Islamic militants inspired by the principles of Takfir, the other, similar in its expression and modus operandi, has been state-run, courtesy of Saudi Arabia.

One may at this point infer or even deduct that both terrors are but one, each in the service of the same abominable dogma, the same thirst for innocent blood, and the same imperious desire to see disappear pluralism and religious freedom.

I must ask: how are Barcelona and Awamiyah different when lives are lost to fanaticism?

To Saudi Arabia’s own admission Awamiya was forfeited to bulldozers and the military. A report in Al Araby reads: “Some 488 homes have been demolished in the historic area of al-Mosawara, in the town of Awamiyah in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, Saudi authorities confirmed on Wednesday.”

At least 51 people – 30 of them from Awamiya – have been killed in related violence in the Eastern Province of Qatif between March 2011 and 1 June of this year. Ali al-Debisi, the leader of a Europe-based Saudi rights body noted how residents sat trapped within their homes for fear of coming under sniper fire.

A Shia-majority town Awamiyah was given a taste of al-Saud’s Wahhabist theocracy when its people found themselves held at gunpoint on account their faith positioned them outside the confine of Saudi Arabia’s absolute religious paradigm.

In the kingdom, only Wahhabism and Salafism - the very school of thoughts which inspired so many of Terror’s acronyms: al-Qaeda, al-Nusra, the Taliban, ISIS, Boko Haram, are deemed worthy. As for those who dare hold to their freedom, and humanity death is their punishment. Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, a fervent pro-democracy activist and leading advocate for interfaith tolerance was beheaded to be then crucified by the Saudi regime in January 2016 for speaking such freedom.

Awamiyah was sold to the same radicalism that saw our capitals burn bright red.

Awamiyah sits a grand cautionary tale to the dystopian reality that is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia if we consider that Riyadh still holds to its title of bulwark against terrorism, when in fact it has inspired it.

A city under military siege Awamiyah was defiled, exploded and bled dry so that Riyadh’s clergy could cleanse what it labels an apostasy: Shia Islam, from its land; thus wiping out a religious tradition that stretches over 14 centuries.

Beyond the murders and the oppression lies another reality - even more so disturbing since it too relates to how terror militants have behaved across the Middle East and Central Asia.

Under cover of real estate development, and national security the Saudi regime has worked to disappear History, ensuring that only its mark be left on the land it already branded with its name.

In April, UN experts on cultural rights called on the Saudi government to immediately halt demolition plans of the historic neighbourhood, warning that the demolitions would result not only in the forced evictions of thousands of residents there, but the loss of precious and unique regional heritage.

“[The] demolition would erase this unique regional heritage in an irreversible manner,” the UN Special Rapporteur on poverty, cultural rights and housing Karima Bennoune said.