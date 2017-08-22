The Significance of Digital Authentication of Health Care Providers

Privacy is the most admissible right of every individual. Everybody wants the sense of solidity, autonomy, and individuality in their lives. Especially when it comes towards our medical record, it is supposed to be the most personal and highly confidential thing for us. Of course, an exposed medical record can be a serious vulnerability for the concerned person.

It is usually observed that health care organizations are prone to attack and breaches. It happens because the majority of healthcare institutes stored their patient’s records on soft networks without any proper security measures. This sort of negligence makes the confidential record of patients a vulnerable target; thus the patient’s future is threatened.

Significance of Digital Records in Medical Field

Increasing population, escalation of chronic diseases, up raising costs and expectations of inexpensive quality care are the real challenges of healthcare authorities. To be competitive while facing such hurdles, the adaptation of technology is the only way to be efficient nowadays. That’s why healthcare officials are not only exploiting the technology but also advancing themselves towards digitalization.

Digitalization allowed the concerned authorities to analyze, share and access the patient’s record in an organized way. It also eases the office work flow and enhances the efficiency. Digitalization also reduces the costs regarding the transportation of medical records. It also promotes the better communication and hence improving the quality of patient care. But the most important thing while advancing towards the digitalization is to secure the sensitive information.

Why do Healthcare Authorities need to Secure the Digital Records?

Healthcare record includes the most important data, including social security numbers, residence address and patient health record - making them more profitable for hackers than another kind of information. The hackers then sell this sort of information in the black market where the buyers will pay them to use such information to buy the premium accounts. That why hackers are always seeking for the vulnerabilities in the networks of healthcare institutes, and usually they succeed due to the vulnerabilities. That’s why digital authentication of healthcare providers is an essential thing to do these days.

What are the Possible Ways that Hackers use to Breach into the Network?

DDoS: Distributed Denial of services (DDoS) attack is a traditional strategy, method, and way utilized by hackers and cyber criminals to engage any system to the point of inoperability. DDoS can cause a serious issue for healthcare authorities who require access to their network to keep providing patient care services or access the internet to send and get messages, communicate access records and data. While some DDoS assaults are even incidental, many target victims for social, political, ideological or financial reasons.

Ransomware Attacks: In these types of attacks the hackers block the access of the concerned authorities until they pay money for it. This is quite like a hostage sort of situation. Typically this kind of attacks are made by spoofing methods, you may find an unknown attachment in the email, or the hacker often tends you click on a link.

Insider Attacks: Most surprisingly it is observed that majority of the organization are busy enough to secure themselves from the external threats and hence they don’t realize that the biggest threat can also be from their inside. The insiders that have the legitimate access of the network can also be dangerous in this mean. Even these sorts of persons are more dangerous than the outsiders as they also have the information regarding the network setup.

Scams: Such kind of attacks includes the bulk of requests to the servers and results in the breakdown of the server. Attacks of this nature were frequently deployed across the world even against some of the popular social media or national networks. The more the server will engage the more chance of breakdown will be there.

How to Secure the Health Care Networks?

Healthcare data security is an iterative procedure driven by upgrades in technology and also changes to the healthcare environment. As you embrace new healthcare IT advancements to improve the quality and proficiency of care, it is also imperative to reassess your healthcare data security policies. Distinguishing dangers and securing electronic healthcare data can be quite challenging but not impossible sort of thing.

Most importantly, you will have to conclude your current healthcare data security policies and make new strategies to cope the new dangers to electronic data. These enhancements may require the utilization of particular technology (e.g., encryption of information, for example, portable workstations); additionally, you may justify who the exact personals that are approved to see and control electronic healthcare data, or clear up and enhance it are? How and when healthcare data is given to patients or other related individuals?

Reconsider the refreshed data security arrangements into your practice to understand the new threats. This progression will enable your practices to keep security strategies current, and lessen the probability as well as the effect of healthcare data being penetrated, used, accessed, unwillingly share, modify or demolished in an unapproved way.

A standout amongst the most vital steps for healthcare providers transforming towards digitalization is to form new advanced ecosystems among the all of the users, associated things, and cloud services. Protecting the of patient's privacy is an essential task while digitalization of your healthcare record, as authorities, must maintain an association with information sharing laws like HIPAA and the EU General Data Protection Regulation.

Conclusion

We are living in the era of technology, and without any doubt, the technological advancements are facilitating the society smartly by saving time, costs and efforts. But meanwhile, technology can also be dangerous in case of carelessness. Digitization of records now makes the healthcare authorities not only the responsible for the well-being of patients, but also to secure their privacy from those who are continuously willing to breach it out. Digital authentication is the need of time, and healthcare authorities should make strict measure to protect the sensitive data from being vulnerable.