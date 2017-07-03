As you know, here in the United States we are getting ready to celebrate Independence Day. It was the day that we officially became a nation and it was a huge day in American history. Most families will host barbecues tomorrow and end the evening with spectacular fireworks shows. While all the festivities are great, the thing that has stood out to me the most about Independence Day is the aspect of freedom. If you are not careful it can become easy to take living in America for granted. We enjoy so many liberties and we are often blind to the realities of others around the world. Freedom is a precious gift and we must continually fight to protect the liberties that make America a great nation. More importantly, freedom is a basic human right. I’ve discovered over the years that freedom always comes at a price. However, it is always worth the battle. Freedom is more special than we realize. Let me share with you a few insights on the significance of liberty.