The Silent Epidemic: Violence Against Healthcare Workers

If the body is a temple, shouldn’t the hospital at least be a sanctuary? It turns out that a modern-day hospital can hardly be considered a place of safety. A recent hospital shooting in the Bronx highlights this tragic irony, and sheds light on the vulnerability of not only patients, but their caregivers. This episode of hospital-based violence is hardly an isolated incident. Let’s recount some recent examples: In Melbourne, Australia, a cardiothoracic surgeon was fatally struck in the face by a patient after requesting he refrain from smoking in the hospital lobby. At a pain clinic in Las Vegas, a patient denied a same-day appointment returned to the clinic waiting area with a gun, shooting two employees. At yet another hospital in Geneva, Illinois, a prison inmate raped a nurse at gunpoint, after stealing the firearm from his on-duty guard. That’s just the past two months, and it’s hardly the tip of the iceberg.

There’s been a staggering and surprisingly silent epidemic of violence against healthcare workers. We simply do not see this level of workplace violence in other jobs, as healthcare is now statistically considered the most violent non-law enforcement occupation in the United States. A New England Journal of Medicine survey estimated that roughly 75% of all workplace assaults occur in healthcare settings. The main source of violence actually comes from patients, the very clientele of our industry. Often times, patients may suffer from delirium, drug-addiction, or other altered states that predispose aggression.

Among all healthcare professionals, nurses are most commonly victimized. A recent survey by OSHA reported that 21 percent of nurses and nursing students report being physically assaulted in a given year. Emergency care personnel seem to be at particularly high-risk. A retrospective study showed that 80% of emergency medical responders experienced physical violence at some point in their careers, and one Florida medical center reported that 80% of emergency department nurses were physically assaulted in just a year. Though most physicians don’t experience physical violence, inpatient psychiatrists appear to be a notably high-risk group, with 40% of them reporting physical assault in a given year. This violence goes far beyond physical brutality, and includes the many underreported instances of verbal abuse, sexual harassment, and threatening. Over half of nurses and nursing students report being verbally abused in a given year.

Perhaps more alarming than the evidence is that, for some unthinkable reason, there has been limited traction of this issue among policymakers or the media. Nine states in our country do not even designate penalties for the assault of nurses, and only a handful require hospitals to run workplace violence prevention programs. And while homicide in hospitals is relatively rare but well-documented by the press, news outlets have completely turned a blind eye to the daily, non-fatal violence that plagues healthcare workers.

Data from American Nurses Association (http://nursingworld.org/workplaceviolence)

Why have we grown numb to healthcare violence? One reason could be a misguided assumption that this type of violence is simply “part of the job.” To the best of my memory, the Hippocratic Oath doesn’t mention assault as part of the job description, and “Introduction to Self Defense” isn’t in the course catalog of any medical or nursing school. Healthcare workers have a right to a safe work environment, just like their colleagues in nearly every other related industry. Another reason for the muted attention could be hospitals’ newfound emphasis on cost reduction—solutions like installing metal detectors, changing security architecture, or implementing workplace violence prevention programs all have a price tag. With the healthcare industry already hemorrhaging money, it may be difficult to justify costly, unproven solutions. Furthermore, patient satisfaction for HCAHP scores, which are closely linked to reimbursement, may make administrators weary of reporting a workplace incident or limiting patient freedom.

For all the obsession on cost control, we may be overlooking the hidden toll of workplace violence, which could cost employers in terms of worker compensation insurance and lost wages. Many hospitals that self-insure will have to swallow the full cost of such compensation, which can approach $100,000 per year. There are also less obvious costs. Caregiver stress from violence can lead to burnout, increase the likelihood of medical errors, and decrease productivity. Furthermore, if an employee quits as a result of job dissatisfaction, the hospital will incur a cost of rehiring. For example, the cost of merely replacing a nurse (termination, recruitment, training, etc.) ranges from $27,000 to over $100,000. All things considered, fixing the problem may actually save money.

There is plenty of room for improvement at a policy level. Most states have no laws that require hospitals to offer workplace violence prevention programs, largely considered an effective measure by OSHA. Hospital administrators and law enforcement need to be receptive to reporting workplace violence, which is too frequently swept under the rug. Furthermore, hospitals are reliant on bare-bone security—metal detectors remain a rare amenity at most emergency departments. Hospitals need not be militarized to DEFCON 1, but are deserving of at least the same basic security of other unpredictable settings like a courtroom or a bank. At a minimum, we need an honest evaluation of hospital security systems to see what can be improved.