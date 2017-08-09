The Simpler But Rule

Greetings to all those who are on the path of developing their natural gifts and powers of manifesting.

Many of you have seen the light go on. Many of you have had small, medium, or even large gains.

Many of you "know that it works." But many of you are also struggling to make "it" work better.

Well, I am writing this for you in whichever category you may put yourself in.

I am going to tell you of a special rule.

This is a rule that ALWAYS is in effect. It's a rule that cannot be avoided. It's rule that once mastered, can propel your manifesting and psychic abilities to new heights which you have only dreamed about.

And even if you think you have heard this before, if you are here reading, then you need to know it on a deeper level, and apply it in a more meaningful way.

There is not enough space and time here to tell you everything that I'd like to, but while are all here now, let's start with something designed to un-limit you more.

So here it goes...always remember this:

“The Simpler The Technique, The More Powerful BUT the Easier It Is To Have It Go Over Your Head.”

There it is.

Did that go over your head?

Well, if you are saying something like "yeah, I know...." then it already has crossed over your cranium. Sweeped past your skull, and gone perfectly past your pineal gland.

So, the thing that the person whom I am trying to reach with this needs to know, is that this rule is 100% true.

The ego does not like simple things.

Actually, the ego does not consistently like ANY thing. It always goes back and forth of liking and disliking. It always forms attachments and aversions sooner or later, to every person, place, and thing.

Your ego directs you to find a SIMPLE answer. SIMPLE and effective... And once you find the answer, it wants you to find more.

Now, I am coming from the perspective of one who has performed thousands of instant healings, and helped many people manifest goals and desires.

From my experience, I am utterly convinced that the Universe is highly intelligent, extremely benevolent, and has an extraordinary power to facilitate your manifestings and healings.

With no more than a mere whisper, the Universe starts to fulfill your wishes based on your vibrations.

And this educated group reading this, knows already why wishes do not get fulfilled. Hundreds of people have written about that already. Most courses contain that information.

Of course the answer is counter intentions that we silently whisper to ourself after stating an intention.

Of course you have heard that before. Of course you still want to know something new that "will work".

The only course of action is to grasp what I am talking about here.

Most of us look for a ritual, a technique, a program, a training....

And when you are starting off, that is probably exactly what you actually need.

But there comes a point where you may detect a kind of glass ceiling- a limitation.

The main limitation which begets you the frustration and spawns the counter-intention, is the search for something that is "put together well".

You want the meat and potatoes. Or the tofu and the bok choy....

Not satisfied with water- you want something more complicated.

And that will slow your progress down.

The Universe- God if you will, Spirit if you will, Source if you will, whatever you may call it- Is a MIRROR.

The mirror reflects back to you and your life whatever you reflect at it. This works exactly like... a mirror.

And it simply reflects all thoughts and all doubts. All positive and negative. All ideas about polarity and non polarity... ALL reflected back to you, every time.

And the simpler you keep it, the more powerful it is.

Yes, rituals can bring results. Yes, techniques can bring results. Yes, there are many interesting books and courses to be learned from and inspired by.

BUT, the simpler a true technique, book, or course is, the more powerful it is.

BUT, the ratio of simplicity carries with it the property of it "going over your head."

BUT, you can overcome that SIMPLY by knowing this.

Now Three "Buts" in row may constitute a literary faux pas, or it may constitute something that some of you are trying to manifest, but I digress....

Again the rule for rapid manifesting developing is "the simpler the technique, the more powerful- but when it is simpler it has a tendency of going over your head".

And the solution is not complicated. In fact I've written it here several times already.

...Stop...letting...it...go...over...your...head.

Now I will leave this on a final point so that you can review this and take it all in.

The final point is this:

To "Know" does not mean to merely read.

To "Know" does not mean to merely hope something is true.

Actual knowingness means that you have an understanding that it is as real and voluminous as your understanding of how many eyes or noses you have when you look in the mirror.

Do not underestimate how much this Simpler But Rule applies and cannot be avoided. And with that, imagine I am returning to the inside of my lamp.

Namaha,