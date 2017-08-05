Bang Your Head To This Heavy Metal Cover Of 'The Simpsons' Theme

“The Simpsons” just got seriously metal.

Norway-based musician Leo Moracchioli has put his own head banging spin on the animated show’s catchy theme tune.

He played all the instruments for the cover, which has garnered almost 200,000 views in its first 24 hours on YouTube.

It follows Moracchioli’s ealier covers of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song,” Adele’s “Hello” and the Luis Fonsi-Daddy Yankee-Justin Bieber song of the summer “Despacito.”