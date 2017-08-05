ENTERTAINMENT
08/05/2017 05:30 am ET

Bang Your Head To This Heavy Metal Cover Of 'The Simpsons' Theme

Ay, caramba!

By Lee Moran

The Simpsons” just got seriously metal.

Norway-based musician Leo Moracchioli has put his own head banging spin on the animated show’s catchy theme tune.

He played all the instruments for the cover, which has garnered almost 200,000 views in its first 24 hours on YouTube.

It follows Moracchioli’s ealier covers of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song,” Adele’s “Hello” and the Luis Fonsi-Daddy Yankee-Justin Bieber song of the summer “Despacito.”

Check it out in the clip above, and see how it compares to the original below:

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment The Simpsons Heavy Metal
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Bang Your Head To This Heavy Metal Cover Of 'The Simpsons' Theme

CONVERSATIONS