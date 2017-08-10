The Slim Shady of Streetwear

Portland based creative Owner Christopher Williams was set to create a clothing brand, however, he created something much bigger than he expected.The Lxrd Knows brand has become more than just clothing, it’s a movement for the different, outcast and under represented.

Lxrd Knows is Inspired by weapons, dope crisis , religion , street art and personal experiences. Growing up in Florida for much of his early childhood, Chris was exposed to many dark things such as robbing homes at the age of 9, his 29 year old brother being killed in 2012.

“Create a community that helps you understand you’re not alone”

To get away from the madness Chris’ mother sent him to live with his father in the NW. This is where his struggle of being an outcast began. His weird obsession with street wear and being the “new kid” on the block propelled him to want to create the movement Lxrd Knows.

The love for clothes grew when Chris was just 16 years old, he worked at a streetwear company in NE Portland called CAPITAL.Chris would take merchandise back to his high school and flip it to receive 50% of the profit. Later when he turned 18 Chris was able to work at the store and help with the ins and outs such as modeling for look-books , ideas for upcoming collections and more.

With the trials and tribulation of his childhood in mind, Chris came up with his personal brand Lxrd Knows in 2014. Falling in love with street wear at the age of 15 has been the drive for his brand. The Lxrd Knows brand comes from all the dark and emotional parts of the NW. Chris refers to Portland & Seattle as “Emotional City” which you can see in the tags of the shirts.

“I treat my company like Jordan, limited quantity”

From personal gratitude emails received to fan IG pages, Lxrd knows has become a community for those in the struggle of loneliness,despise religion, and people who just don’t give a f*ck. Chris has a vision for this brand that is larger than life. His commitment to stay an independent business has helped his organic growth and creative control to stay authentic.